Keith Parrish, 54, of Sykesville received his best Christmas present ever this year.
At 7:20 a.m., on Christmas Day, the James Webb Space Telescope blasted off into space after years of delay. Parrish, the telescope’s commissioning manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said now the telescope will be able to carry out its purpose — to help scientists around the world learn how the universe began.
“We have big goals,” Parrish said, such as attempting to answer “what forces are at play to create stars and galaxies?”
Parrish has worked with NASA for about 30 years — specifically on the Webb telescope, in various roles, since 1997. As the commissioning manager, Parrish is responsible for overseeing the observatory contract with Northrop Grumman, making sure that what the aerospace and defense company is doing aligns with the mission’s engineering objectives.
It has been a pleasure, Parrish said, to “work with the world’s best engineers and scientists,” including many fellow Carroll Countians.
“A lot of people in Carroll County support this,” Parrish said. “Carroll County is well represented in doing this mission.”
On Christmas Eve, Parrish spoke from a Baltimore hotel room as he prepared to stay up all night working toward the mission countdown. Parrish is charged with mitigating possible risks that could arise during the commissioning period — the first six months after the launch — such as making sure the midcourse correction, a phase needed to reach L2, where it will orbit the sun, goes smoothly.
“We will be very, very busy the first 30 days,” Parrish said, with two teams monitoring the telescope 24 hours per day, seven days per week as it travels through space and then starts to unfold and unfurl. An optical team will then work to align the 7-ton telescope.
“It is incredibly ambitious and not without risks,” Parrish said. “It is not guaranteed. It is not a normal space mission.”
Contingency plans are in place for anything that could possibly go wrong in space, with backup systems for all electrical components on board. While there isn’t a second telescope, there are a few back-up mechanical parts for some of the motors on board.
“We can’t have two of everything,” Parrish said.
Aside from possible problems with the telescope, the team had to think about other concerns, too.
“Human factors are a big factor,” Parrish said. “If the lead engineer gets COVID and can’t be on control, we have to have backups.”
Parrish graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in aerospace engineering, then started working at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in an entry level position as they prepared to launch the Hubble telescope in 1990. He has been working for about the last 15 years on the Webb telescope, which was supposed to be sent into space in 2018, but was delayed.
“It is better to delay and fix things right than rush through it,” Parrish said. “Even small things you probably don’t have to worry about, we worry about. We want to make sure things are perfect.”
The world will likely learn a lot from the Webb telescope, he said.
“Expect the unexpected,” Webb said. “This is the best Christmas present that we could get.”