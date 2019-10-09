The Hampstead Town Council and Mayor Chris Nevin, left, presented tattooer Jason Lynn, right, a key to the town on Oct. 8 and declared Oct. 31, 2019 as Creepy Jason Day in recognition of his success and sporting attitude on the television competition "Ink Master" for which he was a finalist.
Not only does local tattooer “Creepy Jason” now have a key to the Town of Hampstead, but Oct. 31, 2019, has also been designated “Creepy Jason Day,” after a declaration by the Hampstead mayor and Town Council.

At their Oct. 8 meeting, the town officials recognized the artist, aka Jason Lynn, for his success on the 12th season of the competition TV show “Ink Master,” on which he went all the way to the finals and finished as a runner-up for the big prize.

The town proclaimed that he “showed commitment and professionalism in the artistry of his work" and showed the same work ethic and determination that makes his Main Street business House of Madness Tattoo Emporium & Odditorium a success.

Creepy Jason, wearing a top hat for the occasion, accepted the honor with good cheer.

