‘Ink Master’ finale: 'Creepy Jason’ of Carroll County ends run as a runner-up

He came close, but Hampstead tattooer “Creepy Jason” ended his run on Paramount Network’s “Ink Master” as a runner-up.
“Creepy Jason,” aka Jason Lynn, is based out of House of Madness Tattoo Emporium & Odditorium on Hampstead’s Main Street. He became a fan favorite over the season and emerged as one of the final three.
He was up against Dani Ryan and Laura Marie in the finale. Marie was named the winner.
The artists’ final challenge was a back tattoo, which they completed on a local over several sessions at their home tattoo shops.
Creepy Jason’s full-back tattoo depicted a swashbuckling femme fatale, complete with cutlass and pistol, pirate hat, belts and, of course, an eyepatch.
The judges’ final word on his tattoo? He “really nailed it.”
The final challenge offered a change of pace from the often-breakneck pace contestants tattooed during the competition. In the second-to-last episode the final four contestants went through a tattoo marathon, completing four tattoos in a row with just an hour and a half to complete each.
The finale was filmed live in Las Vegas and aired Tuesday night.
Lynn celebrated with friends and hometown supporters at Johanssons Dining House in Westminster on Tuesday night to watch everything unfold on television.
The premise of Season 12 was a “Battle of the Sexes” that started out with an equal number of male and female contestants. Creepy Jason was the last man standing.
The stakes of the competition were $100,000 and a feature in “Inked” magazine as well as the title of Ink Master.
Creepy Jason’s work can be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/creepy_jason.