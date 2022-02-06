A sweet way to start the day: Eldersburg ice cream shop encourages eating ice cream for breakfast

Despite the early hour and cold temperatures, a line of customers stood outside Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company in Eldersburg Saturday and Sunday mornings, eager to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Weekend.
Offering Belgian liege waffles, nitro cold brew coffee and several breakfast-flavored ice creams such as maple bacon and blueberry muffin, the ice cream parlor’s staff was all smiles as they scooped and served.
“We first did this in 2018,” said owner Katie Johnson. “People are super excited for it.”
Everly Cathcart, 5, was ready to celebrate. She arrived wearing a shirt proudly proclaiming, “It’s never too cold for ice cream.”
Her mother, Kelly Cathcart, helped son J.P., 6, inhale his scoop of chocolate ice cream as the family awaited their waffles.
“We all love ice cream,” Cathcart said. “It might just be inherited.”
Johnson opened the ice cream business on Sykesville’s Main Street in 2017 after one of her children commented about the lack of ice cream in the area.
“That statement went a really long way,” said Johnson, who has a background in business and was ready to make a change. “I did a short course [on ice cream making] and there was a market for it. The rest is history.”
Specializing in small batches of homemade ice cream with a variety of flavors, the ice cream shop took off, Johnson said, and quickly outgrew its small space on Main Street. In December 2021, despite the pandemic, she expanded and relocated the business to its current location on Exchange Drive.
“It just worked. People would say “I don’t want you to go out of business. I’ve gained 25 pounds,’” Johnson said. “It was a lot better than I thought it would be.”
She credits quality products and great customer service for her success. She also did a lot of research about the ice cream business and has been careful about what to offer, adding new items such as Belgian waffles and cold brew coffee only recently. Aside from ice cream, the shop “branched out” and now sells chocolates from Baltimore-based Wockenfuss Candies.
“The candy season runs opposite the ice cream season a little,” Johnson said.
Though that wasn’t obvious Saturday morning, as people waited patiently for ice cream orders.
Eating ice cream for breakfast was a novelty for 2-year-old Brooks Connor, who visited Norwood’s on Saturday.
“Waffles and ice cream are two of his favorite foods and he’s never had them together,” said his mother, Stephanie Connor. “He’s loving it.”
Debbie Fry of Eldersburg had planned to go exercising on Saturday morning, but was easily swayed by her friend, Jean Fisher, to head to Norwood’s and eat some ice cream for breakfast instead.
“Here I am,” Fry said. “Blueberry muffin ice cream with a waffle.”
Fisher of Sykesville said the cold weather hardly mattered.
“The waffles are warm. That’s what matters,” Fisher said. “If you are going to have ice cream for breakfast, add everything.
”Just eat spinach for dinner.”