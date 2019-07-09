Advertisement

11 Ice Cream spots in Carroll to check off your list

Catalina Righter
By
| Carroll County Times |
Jul 09, 2019 | 1:48 AM

National Ice Cream day hits on the third Sunday in July, but you don’t have to seek out a special occasion to try one of Carroll County’s many ice cream spots.

From soft serve to rich hand dips, the Times has picked out some noteworthy spots in Carroll County for the connoisseur to explore.

Twin Kiss

6500 Marvin Ave, Eldersburg; 15 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster

Twin Kiss has a pair of Carroll spots in Westminster and Eldersburg where they offer nearly any configuration of soft-serve, from simple cones to floats to elaborate whipped-cream-and-cherry-topped sundaes. The Eldersburg location just finished a renovation in May.
JJ Hoffman’s Creamery

841 S. Main St., Hampstead

Ice cream is made in-store at this family-owned creamery. For gatherings, they offer handmade ice cream cakes which can be custom-made in any of their flavors.

Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store

2841 Snydersburg Road, Hampstead

Simmons is one of the oldest creameries in Carroll, started by Joe and Estie Simmons in the early 1920s. The ice cream recipe is a family secret, and is often made with fruit that is in season, like home-grown strawberries.

Jimmie Cone

1312 S. Main St., Mount Airy

In the area since 1962, Jimmie Cone is a favorite for more than one generation of Mount Airy residents. They lean-in to their retro origins with a classic car cruise night on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Norwood Ice Cream

7556 Main St., Sykesville

Located right on Main Street of the cool small town, look for this shop to participate in many downtown events. Their ice cream is made in small batches and they take suggestions from the community for new flavors.

Firehouse Creamery

7316, 7610 Main St., Sykesville

Ice cream isn’t the only offering at this farm-to-table establishment, but it is a star. Guests can even get a rich twist on their caffeine boost with a scoop of ice cream in an iced coffee.

Baugher’s Restaurant

289 W. Main St., Westminster

The ice cream at this Westminster juggernaut is handmade on the premises in more than 20 flavors. Dangerously, the orchard-adjacent restaurant also has a wide selection of homemade fruit pies if you’re in the mood for à la mode.

Hoffman’s Home Made Ice Cream

934 Washington Road, Westminster

Hoffman’s in Westminster is the only Carroll Creamery on the official Maryland Ice Cream trail and they have been making handmade ice cream since 1947. Their flavors are available in individual servings or by the gallon. A full list of flavors is available at www.hoffmansicecream.com.

Old School Ice Cream

4211 Ridge Road, Taylorsville

Easy to find on Md. 27, this shop’s sign shows an enticing rainbow swirled cone, which is indeed possible to recreate with their flavor-burst soft serve. The shop is called old school because it was once an old schoolhouse.

The Cow

473 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster

For families that can’t decide between fruity Italian ice or frozen custard, The Cow offers both at its location off of Md. 140. There’s plenty of outdoor seating next to their benevolent bovine mascot.

The Big Chill

2999 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg

The googly-eyed mascots of The Big Chill greet visitors to this casual spot that offers shakes, snoballs and scoops. Banana splits are one of their specialties.

