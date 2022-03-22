Human ‘books’ share personal experiences with ‘readers’ who checked them out during McDaniel College event

In the Ron Student Center at McDaniel College Monday night, eight “books” waited patiently to be read. With titles such as “Deformed,” “Homeless” and “I’m Not Crazy,” the books required no reading whatsoever. They were really human beings who were willing to talk openly about their titles and answer questions from those who took the time to sit with them and “check them out.”

In partnership with Carroll County Public Library, the Human Library at McDaniel College was originally planned for 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.

“We talked about doing it virtually, but felt it was most impactful to do in person,” said Tanner Lewey, outreach and evening librarian.

Created in Denmark in 2000, the Human Library gives readers a chance “to get to know people who have different experiences than them,” according to Joseph Thomas, director of public services for Carroll County Public Library.

On Monday, human books could be taken out for 20-minute conversations, with up to three patrons allowed to visit a book at a time. Some of the human books opted to use character names instead of their given names.

“Chronically Ill” – also known as Lindsay Sherman – was originally planning to be a reader when she first heard of the Human Book program. As time went by, however, she realized she might have a story to tell.

“Ten years ago, I had chronic pain at the age of 25, when I was in the ‘prime of my life,’” Sherman said. “These last six months, I have been working with my identity. I am a disabled person, and that is not a bad thing. I am using this event to get more comfortable with it.”

Her illness, she said, has been dismissed as “all in her head” by many, as she often wears a smile and appears healthy on the outside.

“I have pain shooting through my body,” Sherman said. “You can see and accept we don’t know everyone’s story.”

Lisah Aubergine, center, representing the human book "Normal and Trans," shares a laugh with Aubrey Smith, left, and Amber Walker as they chat during the Human Library event at McDaniel College on Monday. The Human Library, organized by Carroll County Public Library and the college, is a safe space where human "books," members of the community who have endured discrimination or prejudice based on who they are, can share their experiences with "readers" who come to the event to ask questions and discuss shared experiences and differing perspectives. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Lisah Aubergine, a pseudonym, represented the book “Normal and Trans.” She first was a human book in Frederick a few years ago and the experience was a positive one.

“It’s OK to ask questions. We want you to,” Aubergine said. “I’m a stranger. Ask any of those questions you want to ask but can’t [to others].”

The key to asking difficult questions is comfort and safety, and the “books” were given training before the event to learn how to set boundaries and how to handle questions they were not ready to answer. Many were comforted knowing that there were rules in place and that campus security was there if things got out of hand.

“Some people are intentionally malicious, and others are uneducated,” said Loka — a character name — or “Non-Binary,” of her past experiences. “If people don’t know, they don’t know. This is a safe place to ask questions.”

Westminster Police Captain Nikki Heuer attended to hear the stories and to learn if there were any issues or problems the “books” had that the department should be aware of.

“We deal with a variety of different calls and the feedback has been good, but there are always ways to improve,” Heuer said. “It’s hard for people to be allowed to share their stories. Kudos to everybody here.”

Thomas and Lewey hope to make the Human Library an annual event with more stories to share.

“I really appreciate the eight willing to tell their stories,” Thomas said. “We’ll see how things go.”