Welcome to Holiday Hope, the annual campaign by the Carroll County Times designed to aid five local nonprofits in raising funds between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
If you would like to donate to Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, HSP Neighbors In Need Year Round and/or The Shepherd’s staff, click here. Then print out the form and mail it to or drop it off at Carroll Community Bank, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
To read about why we encourage donations, click here.
To read about the five nonprofits we support in this annual endeavor, click on the stories below.