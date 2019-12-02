xml:space="preserve">
Holiday Hope

Welcome to Holiday Hope, the annual campaign by the Carroll County Times designed to aid five local nonprofits in raising funds between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If you would like to donate to Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, HSP Neighbors In Need Year Round and/or The Shepherd’s staff, click here. Then print out the form and mail it to or drop it off at Carroll Community Bank, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.

To read about why we encourage donations, click here.

To read about the five nonprofits we support in this annual endeavor, click on the stories below.

Holiday Hope: The Shepherd’s Staff expanding access, services for those in need

The Shepherd's Staff is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Carroll County Times' annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community.

By
Nov 28, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Holiday Hope: Neighbors in Need helps Carroll families ‘break the poverty cycle’

This year, the Holiday Hope campaign goal is to raise $125,000 for the five organizations.

By
Nov 29, 2019 | 5:37 AM
Holiday Hope: Carroll Hospice addresses the emotional and the medical in end-of-life care

Carroll Hospice is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Carroll County Times' annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community.

By
Dec 01, 2019 | 6:11 AM
Holiday Hope: Carroll County Food Sunday pushes to help families from all walks of life

Since the early 1980s, Carroll County Food Sunday has been serving families all over Carroll County from all walks of life.

By
Nov 30, 2019 | 5:52 AM
Holiday Hope: Access Carroll staff ‘battle’ to provide health care for low-income, uninsured residents

If Access Carroll did not provide medical, dental, and behavioral health services, thousands of Carroll residents would likely be forced to rely on emergency room visits for primary care.

By
Dec 02, 2019 | 2:43 PM
