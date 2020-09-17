Westminster strives to plan safe fun, from Go Go Gadjet concert Friday to ‘reverse’ Christmas parade

In a time when large gatherings are something to avoid because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Westminster’s Department Recreation & Parks has been working to plan fun events where attendees can feel safe from infection.
One result of that planning is a revival of the Miracle on Main Street parade, with a twist. Another, planned for Friday, is a concert where guests can socially distance from one another while still enjoying live music.
Go Go Gadjet, a genre-blending cover band, will perform a socially distanced drive-in concert at the Longwell Parking Garage in Westminster, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Guests are asked to enjoy the show from inside their vehicles and stay within their space in order to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from other concert-goers. There will be one open parking space on either side of every car, and larger vehicles such as trucks and vans will have a designated area to park in. Once guests are parked, they will not be permitted to leave that spot until the band breaks or the concert is over.
“We went out and marked out our parking lot to try and see how we could fit everyone 6 feet apart,” Westminster Recreation & Parks assistant Stephanie McCown said. “We constantly checked the governor’s website to make sure we are within those regulations, and they currently have regulations that say gatherings can be up to 250 people.”
McCown said staff members broke that number down by car to figure out how they could ensure those attending the concert would be fewer than 250. So there is a 62-car limit for the event, with no more than four people permitted per each vehicle.
The stage will be blocked off to discourage people from dancing, and McCown said the event is also paired with a parents' night out. If parents want to enjoy the show without their children, they are permitted to bring them to the Westminster Fitness Center, where they can participate in socially distanced activities.
Bathrooms will be marked with at least 6 feet of distance, McCown said, and sanitizing stations will be available as well.
“We’re just hoping the public comes out and has a good time,” she said. "We don’t really have any expectations in terms of attendance or anything like that. This is a band that was invited to perform at one of our strolls, so we were already really excited about them, and we’re just hoping to still engage them with our area.
“They’re a fun, upbeat band, good for a wide range of ages or for a good date night out.”
In the event of an emergency that could require a guest’s immediate departure, there will be staff members wearing green vests to help escort said patrons away from the premises.
McCown said the pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has made the past six months equal parts “exciting and challenging” for Westminster Recreation & Parks.
The department hosts a drive-thru craft event every Tuesday that’s designed to engage children who are looking for activities to do. A few in-person events have also taken place, such as Pollinators in the Park, which encouraged children to spend time outdoors, learn about bees, and remain socially distanced at the same time.
Upcoming events include a Spooky Saturday drive-thru, which will still include games and crafts, but will be in Westminster City Park instead of Main Street.
And this year’s Miracle on Main Street — previously canceled along with all other city-sponsored events planned for 2020 — will be a reverse parade, McCown said.
“The floats and stuff are going to be parked at the Wakefield Valley Trail, and cars will drive through the floats,” McCown said. “The floats will be lining either side of the trail, and people will remain in their cars. It’s still like approaching that sense of normalcy in our events, but with a safer and reimagined point of view.”
To purchase tickets for the Friday show, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/westminstercityrec/Activity_Search/283. Online registration closes at 2 p.m. Friday, but tickets will be available the day of the event if they aren’t sold out. The parking lot will open at 4 p.m.