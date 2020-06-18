From Salt Lake City to South Carroll: Church provides tons of food for local pantries

Thursday morning, June 18, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered over 39,000 pounds of food for local food pantries, including those run by Carroll County Public Schools.
The church decided to reach out to CCPS to donate after seeing the need in the community and wanting to help, according to Bishop Ryan Delahunty, of the Mount Airy congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“About four months ago, our church made it known from the local headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah that they were willing to be able to supply some truckloads of food into the local areas if we, as leaders in our church knew of places that had needs,” said Delahunty. “I reached out to a couple people who I knew from that school because I live in the area, very close to South Carroll High School.”
Delahunty connected with Rose Pentz, a pupil personnel worker with CCPS who was more than willing to find a way to make it work. Pentz is coordinating with the Freedom District Citizens Association Communities Organized in Active Disasters to assist with their pop up food pantries.
Along with coordinating with pop-up food pantries, Pentz said that she will also try to donate food to some pantries listed on the county government’s food meal services site.
The donated food was from the church’s manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City. The food was delivered on a 53-foot semi truck to the South Carroll High School campus. The donation included pallets of cream of mushroom soup, salsa, ketchup, peanut butter, sugar, raisins, canola oil, sugar, pancake mix, white flour, macaroni and cheese, black beans and more.
The need for this food in the community stemmed from the financial hardships people have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Delahunty.
“We’ve seen that people have been laid off or lost their jobs,” said Delahunty. “There’s always an immediate need to be filled for people and part of out church’s belief and mission is that we need to administer the Savior. In that process of ministering to others is helping to take care of their basic needs and that’s food, shelter and clothing.”
Depending on how things go, Delahunty said he could see another donation to CCPS in the future.
“Now that we have everything set in place and they kind of have an understanding of what our capabilities are, we have offered to them to have more support and resources,” said Delahunty. “As the need arises, we remain a resource at this point but it also kind of depends upon the available resources to draw from.”
According to Pentz, the food will be in local pantries as early as next week but didn’t want to announce which ones at this time as things are subject to change in their advertising.