‘Flowers brighten anyone’s day’: From roses to lilies and everything in between, Carroll County florists prep for Valentine’s Day

Standing at a worktable filled with flowers, Rene Shiffler’s hands never stopped moving as she cut, plucked and tucked blooms into beautiful compilations. In less than an hour, she had completed floral arrangements destined for a memorial service, a graveside, an order of lilies for a regular customer and another for her store, Blossom and Basket Boutique in Mount Airy.
The employees at the Mount Airy floral shop were moving double-time over the weekend in preparation for Valentine’s Day – one of the busiest days of the year for florists.
“Valentine’s Day is the biggest weekend, Mother’s Day the biggest week and Christmas the biggest month,” said Shiffler, who has co-owned Blossom and Basket Boutique for almost 21 years with her mother, Ellie Bonde.
Hutchinson’s Flowers in Eldersburg had to stop taking orders for Valentine’s Day flowers by Friday, according to Delany Stevens, front desk clerk.
“We have over 100 deliveries for Monday,” Stevens said.
Customers can get pretty creative with the messages they send on the little cards connected to their bouquets, often making the staff at Hutchinson’s chuckle.
“The cards people write are definitely interesting,” Stevens said. “Valentine’s Day are the most interesting.”
Valentine’s Day tends to be a happy, if busy, occasion for florists.
“It’s just insane and it really hasn’t changed in all of my years working,” said Samantha Jarvis, who has 35 years of experience in florals, the last nine at Blossom and Basket Boutique. “Flowers send love.”
Traditionally, one dozen red roses is the classic Valentine’s Day order, though Shiffler said there are so many other options. Mix roses with other flowers or choose a bouquet of lilies or Gerbera daisies, she suggests.
“Roses are romantic and traditional, but they are not long-lasting,” Shiffler said. “For more fragrance, there is nothing like a variety of flowers.”
Because many customers want roses this time of year, prices rise quickly, Shiffler said. Growers must produce large numbers to satisfy clients, creating a supply-and-demand spike in prices. As of Friday, a dozen roses cost $90 or more.
“It’s not me raising prices, though I do increase by a small margin, it’s supply and demand,” Shiffler said. “Growers know they can do it. It’s always been like that.”
The pandemic has thrown a wrench into the business, with florists never knowing when flowers or related items, such as vases, foam or wreaths would be unavailable or would rise in cost.
“Cylinder vases, which we use for delivery, used to be $1.40. Now, they are $4.90,” Shiffler said. “Different things are going at different rates. Some things are less expensive. Some things are way more expensive. It’s just a learning curve.”
In the past, Shiffler could get what she needed from her suppliers the next day. The pandemic changed that. Now she orders in bulk and stores items in a shed for future use.
“I needed to be able to get supplies when I could,” she said. “It is better to buy all of them and store them myself.”
Tina Kennedy, manager of Main St. Florist of Manchester, said she has, at times, had a hard time sourcing flowers, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve had issues with suppliers and can’t get exactly what we want,” Kennedy said. “Things are getting better.”
The pandemic challenged Shiffler and her staff to become even more creative than normal, she said.
“I thought I was good at what I did,” Shiffler said. “COVID taught me I can’t be stuck in the old ways. I had to figure out how to do it and how to be profitable at the same time.”
Though the pandemic has limited some resources, business has remained steady for most area florists.
“When you can’t go and see loved ones, you send something, so they know somebody is thinking of them,” Kennedy said.
Funerals are “always year-round work,” Stevens said.
“Here, we go through a range of emotions,” Shiffler said. “We can be talking to a bride about the happiest day of her life and the next phone call is a family who has to plan a memorial service.”
Birthday and anniversary arrangements are popular, Shiffler said, and she also provides weekly floral bouquets for a local gym and dentist office.
“Lots of people love flowers,” Shiffler said. “Flowers brighten anyone’s day.”
On Sunday, Shiffler will treat her staff to breakfast at Olde Town Restaurant on Mount Airy’s Main Street. From there, they will proceed to the shop at 3 N. Main to get to work on Valentine’s Day orders.
“Valentine’s Day will always be one of those holidays to show love,” Shiffler said. “It’s a real cool thing.”