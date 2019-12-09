Kaiya Parthree, 7, of Hanover, Pa.,smiles for a picture being taken by her mother, Samantha Schlitzer, while sitting gently on the edge of a truck tire wreath called "Country Christmas" by Mona Becker, during the 22nd Festival of Wreaths at the Carroll County Arts Center on Nov. 30. Attendees voted this wreath as one of their 10 favorites at the event, which ended on Dec. 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)