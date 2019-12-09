xml:space="preserve">

The Carroll Arts Center was bustling with generosity during its 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths that ended Sunday, Dec. 8. An estimated 3,500 visitors attended the event that featured 151 unique theme wreaths.

The wreaths were created by individuals, businesses, and clubs and were offered to the public in a 10-day silent auction that raised more than $20,000 for the Carroll County Arts Council.

Kaiya Parthree, 7, of Hanover, Pa.,smiles for a picture being taken by her mother, Samantha Schlitzer, while sitting gently on the edge of a truck tire wreath called "Country Christmas" by Mona Becker, during the 22nd Festival of Wreaths at the Carroll County Arts Center on Nov. 30. Attendees voted this wreath as one of their 10 favorites at the event, which ended on Dec. 8.
Kaiya Parthree, 7, of Hanover, Pa.,smiles for a picture being taken by her mother, Samantha Schlitzer, while sitting gently on the edge of a truck tire wreath called "Country Christmas" by Mona Becker, during the 22nd Festival of Wreaths at the Carroll County Arts Center on Nov. 30. Attendees voted this wreath as one of their 10 favorites at the event, which ended on Dec. 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The public voted on their favorites and the winners are:

· Birch Bark Wreath & Basket — Carol Kolb

· Books Make You Sparkle! — Penguin Random House, Penny Wallace

· Country Christmas — Mona Becker

· Do You See What I See? — PSJ Orthodontics, Cathi Schisler

· The Early Heron and the Crab — Nick Vincent

· Enjoy the Ride — Candy Aaron

· Howie The Hoot Owl — Manchester Manor Retirement Community

· Memories of Dad — Shelby Jones and Mardee Curtis

· Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum — Jutz Moreland, in loving memory of Deanna Munch Myers

· Sing “Goodwill to All Men” — Sara O’Boyle

To see photos of the winners and more wreaths, visit the Carroll County Arts Council’s Flickr page: www.flickr.com/people/carrollartscenter.

