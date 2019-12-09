The Carroll Arts Center was bustling with generosity during its 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths that ended Sunday, Dec. 8. An estimated 3,500 visitors attended the event that featured 151 unique theme wreaths.
The wreaths were created by individuals, businesses, and clubs and were offered to the public in a 10-day silent auction that raised more than $20,000 for the Carroll County Arts Council.
The public voted on their favorites and the winners are:
· Birch Bark Wreath & Basket — Carol Kolb
· Books Make You Sparkle! — Penguin Random House, Penny Wallace
· Country Christmas — Mona Becker
· Do You See What I See? — PSJ Orthodontics, Cathi Schisler
· The Early Heron and the Crab — Nick Vincent
· Enjoy the Ride — Candy Aaron
· Howie The Hoot Owl — Manchester Manor Retirement Community
· Memories of Dad — Shelby Jones and Mardee Curtis
· Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum — Jutz Moreland, in loving memory of Deanna Munch Myers
· Sing “Goodwill to All Men” — Sara O’Boyle
To see photos of the winners and more wreaths, visit the Carroll County Arts Council’s Flickr page: www.flickr.com/people/carrollartscenter.