Manchester woman details journey through breast cancer diagnosis

After receiving a phone call from her doctor’s office telling her the results of her breast biopsy, Joelle Lessner’s life turned upside down.

Learning she had heterogeneously dense breasts, or breast tissue that has large areas of dense fibrous tissue, glandular tissue and some fatty tissue, it was determined that a lump found in her biopsy was cancerous.

“I just remember [the radiologist] was talking and talking and talking and nothing was processing,” the 54-year-old Manchester resident recalled.

Joelle Lessner, 54, of Manchester, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021. She learned that she was cancer-free in June. (Courtesy Photo)

On Nov. 2, she had surgery to remove the lump, which was followed by radiation five days a week for four weeks, and months of medication.

Several women in her family have had breast cancer, she said, and her family remained strong throughout her journey.

“My family was really [supportive] especially with my two aunts having cancer; it’s been a really tight support system,” she said.

On June 22, after her annual mammogram, Lessner learned that she no longer had cancer.

“When [my doctor] told me, she was happy, I was happy, my mom was happy,” she said. “I’m really optimistic about life and I hope nothing else comes back, but we’ll continue to fight if it does.”

Joelle Lessner after ringing the bell on her last day of radiation treatments at Carroll Hospital. (Courtesy Photo)

Although she is cancer-free, Lessner continues to make efforts to maintain her health. She eats healthy, exercises regularly, lifts weights and takes supplements that promote good health.

She said she encourages other women to get an annual mammogram.

“As long you stay on top of things and learn and know and have the knowledge of what’s going on, it definitely helps,” she said.

Lessner said she encourages those with breast cancer to remain strong.

“I never thought I’d be one and then you get it and you’re like, ‘OK wait a minute, it can happen,’” she said. “I just always push through it, and I always encourage everybody to be happy.”