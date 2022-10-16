Carroll healthcare worker turned breast cancer patient, offers advice to all to get screened annually

Working as an OB/GYN technician at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Erin Grubby never thought she would go from being a health care provider to a patient.

Advertisement

After finding a lump in her breast last year, she called her OB/GYN to schedule an ultrasound. Days later, she had a biopsy, which determined that the lump was breast cancer.

“My first thought was my son and how I am going to explain this to him,” the 33-year-old Westminster resident said. “Cancer runs in my family, and I knew what it entails, and I didn’t know how to explain it to him.”

Advertisement

Starting chemotherapy one week before Christmas, she underwent treatment every other Tuesday through April. Following chemotherapy, she had surgery to remove the lump in her breast.

“My lumpectomy results came back, and it wasn’t good,” she said. “[My doctor] said your cancer is still there and we found other spots throughout your breasts that we didn’t know about that didn’t show up on the [mammogram].”

In June, she underwent a second surgery to have her right breast removed.

“It’s kind of like your womanhood is almost being taken,” she said. “It’s part of your body and it’s not going to be there anymore.”

In September, she finished all of her radiation treatment and is scheduled to receive an implant later this year or early next year.

Erin Grubby gets photo-bombed by Kyle Grubby while posing for a picture with Jennifer Mcginnis. Erin Grubby had a one-year battle with breast cancer. Grubby, 33, of Westminster is an OB/GYN technician at Carroll Hospital where she is also a patient. (Courtesy Photo)

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Throughout her journey, she has received support from her husband, Kyle, her parents, and sister-in-law and her neighbor, who provided child care to her son when she was not feeling well.

Additionally, she is working on starting a support group for young people with cancer in Carroll County.

“When I started off in my journey, I felt alone,” she said. “If you’re young, it can happen because it did happen to me, but we’re trying to help the young people in Carroll County to know that they aren’t alone.”

Advertisement

Erin and Cash Grubby. Erin Grubby had a one-year battle with breast cancer. Grubby, 33, of Westminster is an OB/GYN technician at Carroll Hospital where she is also a patient. (Courtesy Photo)

She said she advises women to not delay getting a mammogram.

“Don’t put off your yearly stuff,” she said. “I know it’s hard and I know we’re all busy, but I did and then it took for me to find a lump to go in, but if I would have ignored it, we would have been in a different situation.”

Grubby encourages those who are battling breast cancer to try and find joy in life.

“You have to find the humor in it because if you can’t laugh or smile, it will bring you down very fast,” she said. “You can’t be in a negative mindset, you’ve got to be in a positive, happy mindset when you go through this.”