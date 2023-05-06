Kevin Dayhoff: Noodle Doosey, the ‘space between’ and other Carroll County oddities

Shaw's Drug Store around 1910 in Westminster: The building at 46 West Main Street, at the intersection with John Street, across the street from the current Westminster Administrative Offices, was home to several businesses. Shaw's drug store stood at the corner. The building no longer exists. Sharing the building on the Main Street side was Thomas H. Easley's clothing store. At the far end of the block along John Street stood Wilson's Livery Stable. (Courtesy Historical Society of Carroll County)

Last week’s column featured a picture of a building at 46 W. Main St., at the intersection with John Street, across from the current Westminster Administrative Offices. The building housed retail stores on the first floor and a sewing factory/manufacturing facility on the second floor. The building no longer exists.

According to the Historical Society of Carroll County, in 1910 Shaw’s Drug Store was on the corner of Main and John streets. On the Main Street side was Thomas H. Easley’s clothing store. The building was built and owned by one of the most influential and powerful people in Westminster history, Walter H. Davis.

Advertisement

In addition to his numerous accomplishments, Davis served as the mayor of Westminster for 61 days after the death of Mayor George E. Matthews on March 15, 1938. Davis served until May 16, 1938.

Davis was succeeded by Frank A. Myers, who served from May 16, 1938, to May 18, 1942. During this time, the Westminster city office moved from the fire station at 66 E. Main St.,t to Emerald Hill on Longwell Avenue. At the time, the acquisition of City Hall and moving the office were quite controversial.

Advertisement

The Walter H. Davis Buick dealership on West Main Street just two doors east of the current Westminster Administrative Office – in a 1940 photo. Walter H. Davis and Elizabeth R. Davis were very influential and powerful community leaders. They once owned many businesses and buildings in Westminster. (Collection of Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon.)

The picture of the Davis building at John and Main Streets was the catalyst for a number of conversations. Many folks were not aware that in the day, there were quite a few large manufacturing facilities scattered throughout the city. Many folks lived in town and walked to work.

Other conversations centered around the crazy-quilt “dog leg” intersection of John, Bond and Main Streets — or for that matter, the collision of streets formed by Main and Liberty streets, Railroad Avenue and the train tracks. The Davis building was demolished in the effort to straighten-out the Bond Street intersection.

The Davis Library was dedicated on May 27, 1951 in the former Westminster Methodist Protestant Church building. The building was donated by Walter H. Davis and Elizabeth R. Davis in 1949. This picture, by an unknown photographer shows the library as it appeared in 1955. (Collection of Kevin Dayhoff and the Babylon family.)

Years ago, these intersections did not look anything like they do now. Today they form a perfect cross. But years ago, the motorist traveling south on John Street or Railroad Avenue had to make a 90-degree right hand turn on to Main Street and then hang a quick left to get onto either Liberty or Bond Street to get through the intersection.

It may have worked well-enough in the horse and buggy days but by the 1970s it was nuts. The two intersections and the bridge over the railroad tracks on East Green Street were rebuilt in the mid-1970s using federal money for road improvements.

Other folks were interested in the history of the section of the city we now know as the area around Bond, John, and Carroll streets. In the area now known for RockSalt and Montour House, the building just to the east of the restaurant was once the location of a large community pond that was filled in around the time of the Civil War.

Many years ago, the area that we now know as John and Carroll streets was known as the “space between.” It is a curious term, and it brings to mind that researching the origins of the names of different streets, roads and areas of the county is the topic of endless fascination.

For example, an all-time favorite in Carroll County is the town of Noodle Doosey. Now you may ask, Where in the world is Noodle Doosey? It is the colloquial name of Manchester. Dean Minnich, in his 1995 book, “Towns and Villages of Carroll County,” wrote: “At one time, the German immigrants who populated the town would hang noodles to dry on lines on their front porches. People passing through town gave it the nickname, Noodle Doosey.”

As far as the area of town known as the “space between,” Don Hickey wrote about the history of the John and Carroll Street section of Westminster in the fall 1983 publication of “Westminster Past Times.”

Advertisement

Many historians will agree with Hickey’s assessment: “Once known as the ‘space between,’ the street has perhaps one of the most intriguing histories of all the places in town.”

In Dec. 1977, Kevin E. Dayhoff, kneeling - 2nd from right, and workman installed a memorial to the late W. H. Davis, a well-known Westminster city leader and philanthropist in a small park area on the corner of Bond and Main Street. Soon after the intersection of John, Bond, and Main Streets was ‘straightened-out,’ the Mr. and Mrs. Walter H. Davis trust donated the landscaping and a memorial for the small pocket park area next to the parking lot that was created. On December 9, 1977 the Carroll County Time published a photo of the work in progress. In those days I did a great deal of landscaping for the city. (Collection of Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon.)

For some additional background, Nancy Warner’s “Carroll County Maryland — A History 1837-1976″ reports that the original land grants that would be later included in Westminster were: “‘White’s Level,’ 169½ acres, to John White in 1733; ‘Fanny’s Meadow,’ to James Wells in 1741; ‘Bond’s Meadow,’ 1,915 acres, to John Ridgely; and ‘Brown’s Delight,’ 350 acres to George Brown, both in 1753.”

What is today known as Westminster is really a number of villages that were consolidated between 1819 and 1856.

According to Hickey, Westminster was assembled with “several separate tracts of land known at the time by such fascinating names as New London, Winter’s Addition, Pigman’s Addition, Bedford Village, Bond’s Meadow, Logsdon Tavern. …” An act of the Maryland General Assembly passed on April 6, 1839 refers to the “space between” Logsdon tavern land and Bedford Village. “Space between,” known today as John and Carroll Streets, was originally a farm in Bond’s Meadow. The history of the farm is the stuff of intrigue. We will explore that history in a future column.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.