Gardeners at Fairhaven in Sykesville find ‘therapy’ in growing, donating vegetables

The garden has 74 ground-level plots and 20 raised beds. Patsy’s plot isn’t raised, but it’s definitely full ― during the year, the 87-year-old said, he grows anything from tomatoes to peppers to Swiss chard to radishes to spinach. His prized vegetable just might be garlic, which Patsy said is more than 100 years old and can be traced back when he father brought it over from Italy.