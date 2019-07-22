Country singer Riley Green headlines concert, back by popular demand at Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair

According to “The Carroll County Fair 1897-1997: Celebrating 100 Years,” published by the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Board in 1997, a local agricultural fair began with efforts by the Copperville Farmers Club and Taneytown Grange No. 184 to hold a picnic, other festivities, and an “educational day for farmers” at Goulden’s Grove outside Taneytown between 1897 and 1903. The single-day event once attracted 4,000 people. In 1904, the fair was moved to Ohler’s Grove, immediately south of Taneytown between Md. 194 and Crouse Mill Road. Between 1904 and 1922, the fair expanded in that location from one day to four and the organizers erected permanent buildings. By 1911 the event was billed as the Maryland State Grange Fair, promising not only educational lectures for farmers but also entertainment, food, political speeches, and opportunities to win prizes for what was exhibited. Attendance one day in 1914 reached 14,000.