Carroll student musicians studying over the summer to present concert

While most students are away for the summer, a small group of music students have been meeting regularly to rehearse chamber music in an ensemble.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. students in the Vocal Chamber Ensemble of Carroll Community College will present their concert.
Held in the Scott Center of the college’s campus at 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, the concert is open to the public with free admission.
“Our motivation for making our concerts free of charge is to allow as many people as possible to hear our students perform,” Director of Music at Carroll Community Eric McCullough said. “And to really not only give the students that opportunity, but to bring music to the community as well.”
Music ensembles at Carroll Community are not usually held over the summer, but Director Stephanie Schmidt agreed to direct the small ensemble. They meet weekly for three hours.
“It is an extended rehearsal time due to the shorter summer term. So these are some very dedicated, passionate students that really believe in this ensemble,” said McCullough.
In addition to the vocal talents of the students, there will be some instrumental elements including cello accompaniment.
McCullough said that the Vocal Chamber Ensemble is relatively new, having run for only a few semesters, but the enrollment is generally very high. Its numbers are a little smaller over the summer, but overall the largest number of applied lessons in the Music Department are vocal.
He is “very impressed with with our students and Stephanie, for making this happen. Over the summer, when we’re typically not as active,” he said.
Chamber music, typically composed for small ensembles, can be made up of instrumentalists and vocalists.
“A lot of chamber music used to be played in the home or a salon type setting,” McCullough said. “So you have much more of a smaller scale, intimate style, performance.”
In addition to the director of the Vocal Chamber Ensemble, Schmidt, is an adjunct professor of music, coordinator of the Voice Department and chairperson of the Music Advisory Committee. She performs as a vocalist and musician as well as serving as a musical director.
“This wide range brings an invaluable perspective to her teaching, whether that be private voice lessons, workshops, or on the production team of a show,” according to her biography on the college’s website.