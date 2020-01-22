The annual Maryland State Thespian Festival is a chance for high school students to test their skills in all disciplines of theater. Schools from Carroll brought back awards in categories from musical theater to performance.
Four of Carroll’s public high schools, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, Manchester Valley, and South Carroll, traveled to Towson University for the two-day event on Jan. 10 and 11. Students competed individually or in small groups, and three of the schools also entered a full production of a one-act.
Theater professionals judge many of the solo and group categories where students strive for excellence awards known as “Thespys.”
Francis Scott Key High School performed “Fall of the House of Usher” for their one-act and received a superior score for the production as a whole and seniors Justin Patterson and Holly Comulada were honored as Outstanding Performers.
As a duet, seniors Lily Freundel and Justin Patterson received a superior score for their Musical Duet. Senior Holly Comulada received an excellent score for acting.
Century High School Senior Abbey Upshaw received a superior rating for her Musical Theatre Solo.
Liberty High School performed “The 146 Point Flame,” and overall, the one-act earned Outstanding Sound Design and Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design recognition.
Seniors Jared Cohen and Laura Danko were honored as Outstanding Performers.
Senior Rachel Jancarek qualified for a college scholarship as well as superior ratings in Musical Theatre Solo and Marketing. Senior Laura Danko received a superior rating in Musical Theatre Solo.
South Carroll performed the one-act “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time," directed by seniors Gwen Lillycrop and Gray Moxley. Juniors Abi Culkin and Emma Reed were honored as Outstanding Performers for their acting. Lillycrop was awarded a college scholarship.
Senior Nic Culkin and juniors Megan Fourcade and Amy Franklin received scores of excellent in Musical Theatre and Marketing.
From Manchester Valley, senior Alexandra Overby received a superior rating in Solo Musical Theatre, marking the achievement for a second year in a row. Juniors Kate Polishcheck and Carolyne Paschal received scores of excellent and superior for their Musical Theatre Duet.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Students and groups who received superior ratings will be eligible to move on the the International Festival, which will be held at Indiana University, Bloomington near the end of June.