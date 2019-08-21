Maryland SummerFest coming to Westminster on Saturday, offers a chance to ‘forget everything else that’s going on’

Nine bands two stages, several breweries and more than 20 food trucks will take over the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds Saturday, Aug. 24 for the first-ever Maryland SummerFest.
Venom Core Athletics is the main sponsor behind the event, which owner Ryan Smith originally thought would be an athletic tournament to benefit organizations for military and first-responders.
The Carroll-based company organizes sports leagues, tournaments and sports training. But the event grew in size and evolved into something more like a music festival with live bands, a beer and wine tasting garden and kid-focused activities.
It runs during the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.summerfestmd.com, MissionTix, and on the Facebook page for Maryland Summerfest. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate on the day of, but advance tickets are available at a discount.
Tickets are $23 for general admission or $38 for the full access pass that includes sampling in the Beer & Wine Garden and a souvenir glass. Children under 12 are free. Tickets for active duty military and first responders are also free for general admission or $15 for a Beer & Wine Garden pass.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation which benefits military service members, first responders and their families.
“My family all came from a military and first responder background, and so did my partner’s. So it was something that was really, really important to us,” said Alyssa Bartlett, Smith’s partner and one of the organizers.
Some police and military vehicles will be at the festival for the public to check out.
“It's kind of a thing to bring the community together with first responders and military to understand them and for them to understand us,” she said, hopefully in the atmosphere of a fun, relaxing day.
On the event’s two stages musical acts include Signal 13, As If; The Ultimate 90’s Tribute Band, Duffy & Ro, Michael Leatherman, Sam Grow, Kelly Bell Band, Jah Works, Never Never and Foggy May.
In the Beer & Wine Garden, breweries Full Tilt and The Brewers Art Tavern will join wineries and meaderies Olney Winery, Love Happiness Sangria, Great Shoals Winery, Hidden Hills Farm & Vineyard, Il Dolce and Charm City Meadworks.
Some beer choices will also be available for purchase outside the tasting area for those with general admission tickets.
The event is all ages with activities specially for children as well as adults. A Kids Zone will host activities and games just for them.
The event is rain or shine. Guests may bring coolers and 10-by-10-foot pop-up tents, but no outside food or alcohol, glass containers or animals that are not service animals will be allowed.
“It’s not that often that we have events like this in this area,” Bartlett said. “Just something to kind of get people to relax and forget everything else that’s going on."
More information is available on Facebook at Maryland SummerFest or at www.summerfestmd.com.