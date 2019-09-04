Student-written play will premiere as Carroll Community College fall touring show

A play written by a Carroll Community College student about planetary science and the power of individuality will make the rounds as the college’s touring children’s show. Catch it this weekend in performance at the college before it heads out to libraries and schools around the county.
“Where’s Pluto?" was written by Carroll Community student Samantha Jenkins. Its characters are the planets in our solar system. Their friend Pluto is missing and they set on a series of adventures to try to find him.
Shows will take place at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in Room 304 (T Building) of the Scott Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. The show runs no more than an hour.
Jane Frazier, who serves as the Director of Theatre and Entertainment Technology at the college, directed the show.
Jenkins wrote the first draft of what would become “Where’s Pluto?” in Frazier’s theatre for non-majors class. Each student completes a solo performance as their final project, which can take many forms, from monologue to musical performance.
Jenkins decided to write a children’s story which she performed as a staged reading.
“And almost immediately after, I was just enthralled with the idea of the story,” Frazier said. She asked Jenkins if she would be interested in expanding the story and letting her direct it.
Jenkins has always enjoyed writing, especially short story, but never expected to write a play. It turned to out be “an incredible experience” she said.
“It was a very fulfilling project and it made me think more about pursuing a career in writing. ... I’m grateful that my teacher and Carroll Community College gave me the opportunity to explore playwriting,” she wrote when reached by email.
Over the next semester, Jenkins took a practicum class where she worked on the script. This past summer, rehearsals began with actors.
“An exciting moment for me was when I watched the first design run and saw the actors in full costumes with their props for the show,” Jenkins said. “It’s still so fun to think about all the different ways that the actors could interpret my writing and say their lines. It’s such a surreal feeling to know that I wrote a play that will be performed at Carroll Community College.”
Said Frazier: "Every writer has a different process. But we kind of found our own way through it.”
There were many drafts of the show, and Jenkins even added a new character after rehearsals started.
The plot is fairly straightforward, but Frazier said it’s one that touches her emotions. Adults and children will both be able to relate to the characters’ feelings.
“Samantha, I feel, really breaks down that feeling that we all experience at different times in our life. Do we belong? And if we don’t belong, what do we do?” she said.
Said Jenkins: “The most important theme to me is one that I made sure is very prevalent in the play — fully accepting oneself. Many of the school-aged kids that watch the play might start comparing themselves to their peers, and I hope that my play teaches them the importance of love and acceptance.”
For details and a list of upcoming Carroll Community College Theatre events, visit www.carrollcc.edu.