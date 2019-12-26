Join us on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for “Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” by singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed “child of the universe,” LEA. This musical tribute to King includes classic gospel, folk, rock, jazz and blues tunes that are the soundtrack for a generation. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for those who have volunteered in the community. Thanks to Carroll Community College for sponsoring this event.