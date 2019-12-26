In this week of celebration, all of us at the Carroll Arts Center wish you a happy holiday. Please note that we are closed until January 2. Find out everything that’s happening in the new year at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC)’s documentary film series kicks off Friday, Jan. 10, with “Free Solo,” the 2019 Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature. This stunning, intimate and unflinching film portrays free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb the face of 3000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. The movie shows at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. This film is sponsored by Sierra Club—Catoctin and Waste Not! Carroll.
The documentary series continues on Jan. 17 with “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story leads to celebrity, but sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring.
The selection on Jan. 24 is “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co.
The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Join us on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for “Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” by singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed “child of the universe,” LEA. This musical tribute to King includes classic gospel, folk, rock, jazz and blues tunes that are the soundtrack for a generation. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for those who have volunteered in the community. Thanks to Carroll Community College for sponsoring this event.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, join our depARTures bus tour to the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. to see “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” Based on the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, this play tells the story of two Afghan women who become unlikely allies in war-ravaged Kabul. The bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include the play and transportation.
Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., we bring to you DC-based Aztec Sun. With a fiery hot beat that echoes neo-soul and just enough grit to keep you toe tapping, this “funk with soul” band has hypnotized live music lovers by producing an upbeat and retro groove, steeped in 70s funk and soul with overtones of jazz, Afrobeat and Motown-era pop. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for students