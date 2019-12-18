The documentary series continues on Jan. 17 with “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by different families. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring this film. The selection on Jan. 24 is “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old cook on charter boats who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Nelson Apiaries for sponsoring this film. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.