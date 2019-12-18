Thanks to everyone who participated in our 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths! This is one of our most significant fundraisers, and I’m happy to report that, with your help, we met our goal again this year. And the holiday season isn’t over yet at the Carroll Arts Center! You can still find unique, locally-made gifts at the Gallery of Gifts, as well as attend our programs. Find out everything that’s happening now and into January at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
What do you get when you combine everyone’s favorite holiday cartoon with a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi jazz score? A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas, of course! This family-friendly event begins with a screening of the classic 1965 TV show, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” followed by a joyful, not-to-be missed performance by the incomparable Eric Byrd Trio. It’s a holiday event for all ages. Shows are Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Thanks to Woodhaven Building & Development for sponsoring this event.
January is right around the corner, along the Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC)’s documentary film series. Things kick off Friday, Jan. 10th with “Free Solo,” the 2019 Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature. This stunning, intimate and unflinching film portrays free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb the face of 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. The movie shows at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. This film is sponsored by Sierra Club-Catoctin and Waste Not! Carroll.
The documentary series continues on Jan. 17 with “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by different families. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring this film. The selection on Jan. 24 is “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old cook on charter boats who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Nelson Apiaries for sponsoring this film. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Join us on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day for “Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” by singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed “child of the universe,” LEA. This musical tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., includes classic gospel, folk, rock, jazz and blues tunes that are the soundtrack for a generation. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for those who have volunteered in the community. Thanks to Carroll Community College for sponsoring this event.
A View from the Gallery
Here it is, Dec. 19, and you’re just starting Christmas shopping. If you’re the last-minute type, visit the 11th Annual Gallery of Gifts and find the perfect, one-of-a-kind gift at this cash and carry holiday boutique. Over 30 artists display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local artists join regional artists for a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this holiday exhibit!
We have 2 new exhibits opening Dec. 18. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of our local CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we are showcasing the Sykesville Painting Club, exhibiting works by a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth. Both shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.