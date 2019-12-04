The holidays are here! At the Carroll Arts Center, we are in the middle of our Festival of Wreaths. Come see the wonderful holiday artwork and check out all our other holiday activities. Find all of our programming on our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
You still have some time to come see the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths, which runs through Sunday, Dec. 8. Each year we display more than 150 theme wreaths and pieces of holiday artwork through this weeklong silent auction that is one of the Arts Council’s most significant fundraisers. Visitors experience a wonderland of creativity and generosity as they vote for their favorites and bid on those they want to take home or give as gifts! Thanks to PNC Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.
New this year, we are introducing the Holiday Hopper card! Visit the Festival of Wreaths at CCAC, Shepherd’s Staff’s Festival of Trees, and HSP’s Gingerbread Village Festival, get your Holiday Hopper card punched at each location, and turn in the completed card at JeannieBird Baking Co. for a free hot beverage and holiday cookie. You can pick up your card at any of the four participating locations.
If you’ve already started your holiday shopping and are searching for a unique gift, visit the 11th Annual Gallery of Gifts, where we transform the Tevis Gallery into a special cash and carry exhibit that resembles a holiday boutique rather than a traditional gallery show. Over 30 artists display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local artists join regional artists for a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this holiday exhibit!
When the wreaths come down, join us for two new exhibits, opening Dec. 18. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit of the CCPS Art Teachers. In the Director’s Hall Gallery, the Sykesville Painting Club will have their art on exhibit. Both shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Join us Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 pm for Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration. Relive the sounds of The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Jacksons and many more. Evergreens, silver bells, hot chocolate and a bit of humor combine for the perfect event to bring in the spirit of the holidays. Bring a friend and your holiday dancing shoes! Share the holiday spirit with those less fortunate by bringing an unwrapped gift to donate to The Salvation Army.
The next night, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Common Ground on the Hill presents Walt Michael & Co.’s Seasonal Concert. It’s holiday time in the hollers of Appalachia, and Walt Michael & Co. are breaking up Christmas! A key player in the revival of the hammered dulcimer, Walt Michael’s repertoire includes old-time Southern Appalachian, Celtic, bluegrass and original compositions in performances ranging from the coal camps of Appalachia to the White House, and the Closing Ceremonies of the 13th Olympic Winter Games. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors.
On Dec. 13 and 14 participate in a holiday tradition with the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Dicken’s timeless about Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim is brought to life as they remind us of the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
What do you get when you combine everyone’s favorite holiday cartoon with a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi jazz score? A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas, of course! The incomparable Eric Byrd Trio creates a joyful, not-to-be-missed holiday event for all ages. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Thanks to Woodhaven Building & Development for sponsoring this event.
Although January feels like a long way off, it’s really right around the corner. Four Fridays beginning Friday, Jan. 10, the Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) present stunning documentary films.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.