Beginning Friday, Nov. 29 and running through Sunday, Dec. 8, we are presenting the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. Each year we display more than 150 theme wreaths and pieces of holiday artwork through this weeklong silent auction that is one of the Arts Council’s most significant fundraisers. Visitors experience a wonderland of creativity and generosity as they vote for their favorites and bid on those they want to take home or give as gifts! Thanks to PNC Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.