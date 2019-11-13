The hustle and bustle of the holiday season have begun at the Carroll Arts Center! Join us over the next several weeks and enjoy a variety of exhibits, programs and events. You can find everything that’s happening on our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
A View from the Gallery
Friday, Nov. 15 marks the opening of our 11th annual Gallery of Gifts, where we transform the Tevis Gallery into a special cash and carry exhibit that resembles a holiday boutique rather than a traditional gallery show. Over 30 artists display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local artists join regional artists for a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. Get those special people on your list a truly unique gift. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this holiday exhibit!
Beginning Friday, Nov. 29 and running through Sunday, Dec. 8, we are presenting the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. Each year we display more than 150 theme wreaths and pieces of holiday artwork through this weeklong silent auction that is one of the Arts Council’s most significant fundraisers. Visitors experience a wonderland of creativity and generosity as they vote for their favorites and bid on those they want to take home or give as gifts! Thanks to PNC Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.
Join us for the opening reception of Festival of Wreaths, which we’re calling the “Golden Gala and Wreath Reception,” celebrating our 50th anniversary, on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy caroling by Joyous Voices, hors d’oeuvres from The Food Chick, and a first look at all of the wreaths in the silent auction. It’s a great way to celebrate a half century of the Arts Council and kick off the holiday season!
New this year, we are introducing the Holiday Hopper card! Visit the Festival of Wreaths at CCAC, Shepherd’s Staff’s Festival of Trees, and HSP’s Gingerbread Village Festival, get your Holiday Hopper card punched at each location, and turn in the completed card at JeannieBird Baking Co. for a free hot beverage and holiday cookie. You can pick up your card at any of the four participating locations.
Now Playing
Tonight, join the conversation about art within today’s social, political, and intellectual landscape with Dr. Andaleeb Badiee Banta, the Senior Curator and Department Head of Prints, Drawings & Photographs at The Baltimore Museum of Art. She presents, “A Question of Relevance: Art Museums Now” Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. She will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing museums to stay relevant and inclusive. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.
Tomorrow night, Friday, Nov. 15, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “The Founder,” starring Michael Keaton. This biopic tells the true story of Ray Kroc, a salesman who turned McDonald’s into the biggest restaurant business in the world with a combination of ambition, persistence, and ruthlessness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to PFG Performance Food Group and JeannieBird Baking Co. for sponsoring this event.
Our Third Wednesday Jazz Series continues on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with the Leister Quartet and Bryan Beninghove, a multi-instrumentalist and founder of the Jersey City Jazz Festival. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds go to support Boys and Girls Club of Westminster. Thanks to Brook-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
If you’re planning to attend the City of Westminster’s Miracle on Main Street parade, Saturday, Nov. 30, come early and enjoy a free movie at the Carroll Arts Center, sponsored by Thomas, Bennett and Hunter, Inc. This year, we’re showing the John Candy classic, “Cool Runnings,” about a Jamaican sprinter who gets disqualified from the Olympics and enlists the help of a dishonored coach to start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team. It’s a wonderful comedy, and the movie begins at 3 p.m., so it will be over in plenty of time to see the parade.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.