The holidays are upon us, and we have a fabulous variety of exhibits, programs and events to help you celebrate with the whole family. You can find everything that’s happening on our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
A View from the Gallery
Friday, Nov. 15 marks the opening of our 11th annual Gallery of Gifts, where we transform the Tevis Gallery into a special cash and carry exhibit that resembles a boutique rather than a traditional gallery show. Over 30 artists display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local artists join regional artists for a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this special exhibit.
Beginning Nov. 29 and running through Dec. 8, the holidays kick off with the 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths. Each year we display more than 150 themed wreaths through this weeklong silent auction that is one of the Arts Council’s most significant fundraisers. Visitors experience a wonderland of creativity and generosity as they vote for their favorites and bid on those they want to take home or give as gifts. Thanks to PNC Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.
Join us for the opening reception of Festival of Wreaths, the Golden Gala and Wreath Reception, celebrating our 50th anniversary, on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy caroling by Joyous Voices, hors d’oeuvres from The Food Chick, and a first look at all of the wreaths in the silent auction. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season!
New this year, we are introducing the Holiday Hopper card! Visit the Festival of Wreaths at CCAC, Shepherd’s Staff’s Festival of Trees, and HSP’s Gingerbread Village Festival, get your Holiday Hopper card punched at each location, and turn in the completed card at JeannieBird Baking Co. for a free hot beverage and holiday cookie.
Now Playing
Enjoy the talent of our middle-schoolers in “Once on This Island, Jr.,” Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Featuring a catchy, Caribbean-flavored score, this full-hearted musical tells the story of a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her island, sparking a quest that tests the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred, and even death. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors.
Join the conversation about art within today’s social, political, and intellectual landscape with Dr. Andaleeb Badiee Banta, the Senior Curator and Department Head of Prints, Drawings & Photographs at The Baltimore Museum of Art. She presents, “A Question of Relevance: Art Museums Now” Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. She will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing museums to stay relevant and inclusive. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.
The following night, Friday, Nov. 15, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “The Founder,” starring Michael Keaton. This biopic tells the true story of Ray Kroc, a salesman who turned McDonald’s into the biggest restaurant business in the world with a combination of ambition, persistence, and ruthlessness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to PFG Performance Food Group and JeannieBird Baking Co. for sponsoring this event.
The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting a bus trip to hear the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra perform Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. A wealth of talent fills this program led by fast-rising young conductor Xian Zhang. Tickets are $75 and include the symphony plus bus transportation and a light snack.
Our Third Wednesday Jazz Series continues on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with the Leister Quartet and Bryan Beninghove. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds go to support Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. Thanks to Brook-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.