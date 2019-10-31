This weekend is your last chance to register for the 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths. Get in touch with your creative side and make a unique wreath to donate to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org before Nov. 2. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! The Festival of Wreaths runs Nov. 29-Dec. 8. Mark your calendar for our opening reception, celebrating our 50th anniversary, on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m.