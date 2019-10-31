Happy Halloween, everyone! It’s frightening how quickly the holidays are approaching! Check out all of the festive events and programs that we have planned for the rest of the year at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
This Saturday, Nov. 2, Common Ground on the Hill presents Maryland-raised, Nashville-based guitarist Jordan Tice on at 7:30 p.m. He is regarded as one of the most exciting young artists on the American roots music scene. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors.
Support our talented middle-schoolers in “Once on This Island, Jr.,” Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Featuring a catchy, Caribbean-flavored score, this full-hearted musical tells the story of a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. The fantastical gods who rule the island guide her on a quest that tests the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred, and even death. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors.
Join the conversation about art within today’s social, political, and intellectual landscape with Dr. Andaleeb Badiee Banta, the senior curator and department head of Prints, Drawings & Photographs at The Baltimore Museum of Art. She presents, “A Question of Relevance: Art Museums Now” Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. She will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing museums to stay relevant and inclusive. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.
The following night, Friday, Nov. 15, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “The Founder,” starring Michael Keaton. This biopic tells the true story of Ray Kroc, a salesman who turned McDonald’s into the biggest restaurant business in the world with a combination of ambition, persistence, and ruthlessness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to PFG Performance Food Group and JeannieBird Baking Co. for sponsoring this event.
The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting a bus trip to hear the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra perform Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. A wealth of talent fills this program led by fast-rising young conductor Xian Zhang. Tickets are $75 and include the symphony plus bus transportation and a light snack.
Our Third Wednesday Jazz Series continues on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with the Leister Quartet and Bryan Beninghove. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds go to support Boys and Girls Club of Westminster. Thanks to Brook-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
A View from the Gallery
You only have a couple of days left to view the 17th Annual Members Show, which will be on display through Nov. 2. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council's members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture. Remember, all artwork is for sale, so if you saw a piece that you couldn’t live without, now is the time to take it home with you!
This weekend is your last chance to register for the 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths. Get in touch with your creative side and make a unique wreath to donate to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org before Nov. 2. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! The Festival of Wreaths runs Nov. 29-Dec. 8. Mark your calendar for our opening reception, celebrating our 50th anniversary, on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.