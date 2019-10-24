Registration is now open for a holiday tradition, the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. Whether you’ve always wanted to try it or you’re an old pro, this is your year! Check out Pinterest and get inspired to create a unique holiday wreath and donate it to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! Mark your calendar for the Festival of Wreaths, Nov. 29-Dec. 8.