Get your tie dye ready, put on those love beads, and join us on Sunday to celebrate 1969 and the 50th Anniversary of the founding of the Carroll County Arts Council! We are hosting our biggest fundraiser in over a decade, raising money to renovate our theatre so we can provide another 50 years of fabulous programming. You can find a complete list of all our events on our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, we are launching a renovation campaign for our theatre. If you’ve been here recently, you might have noticed that it needs a little TLC. We have received a generous matching grant from the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area to upgrade our facility. To raise our matching portion, we are holding our 50th Anniversary Solid Gold Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The artistically rich afternoon starts with a traditional “Sunday Supper” luncheon, catered by the Food Chick, along with musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-seen footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169, and the proceeds go to the theatre renovation fund. Please help us keep the Carroll Arts Center as the valuable community resource it has become!
Are you ready to do the Time Warp again? Our annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” happens Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. Put on those outrageous costumes and get ready to get campy with this cult classic! Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. You can enhance the fun by ordering a prop bag in advance for just $5.
Common Ground on the Hill presents Maryland-raised, Nashville-based guitarist Jordan Tice on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. He is regarded as one of the most exciting young artists on the American roots music scene. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors.
Come support our talented middle-schoolers in “Once on This Island, Jr.,” Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Featuring a catchy, Caribbean-flavored score, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. The fantastical gods who rule the island guide her on a quest that tests the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred, and even death. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors.
Check into getting a season pass! Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
Registration is now open for a holiday tradition, the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. Whether you’ve always wanted to try it or you’re an old pro, this is your year! Check out Pinterest and get inspired to create a unique holiday wreath and donate it to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! Mark your calendar for the Festival of Wreaths, Nov. 29-Dec. 8.
The 17th annual Members Show continues through Nov. 2. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.