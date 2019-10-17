Since 1969, the Carroll County Arts Council has been providing outstanding arts programming to the citizens of Carroll County, and we continue to do so. With the holidays coming up, take a look at all the programs and exhibits we have to offer. You can find a complete list of our upcoming events, buy tickets, and volunteer on our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
Friday night, Oct. 18, the Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. This powerful drama chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring tale of a father and son who face survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. This film is sponsored by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and Carroll County National Alliance on Mental Illness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m., the Carroll Arts Center presents “Arte Flamenco,” featuring music, dance and singing from the south of Spain. Under the direction of Natalia Monteleon, this dance company has over 30 years’ experience with the passion, humor, colorful flair and percussive beat that is flamenco! Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
Are you ready to do the Time Warp again? Our annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” happens Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. Put on those outrageous costumes and get ready to get campy with this cult classic! Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. You can enhance the fun by ordering a prop bag in advance for just $5.
To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are launching a renovation campaign for our theater. If you’ve been here recently, you might have noticed that it needs a little TLC. We have received a generous matching grant from the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area to upgrade our facility. To raise our matching portion, we are holding our 50th Anniversary Solid Gold Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The artistically rich afternoon starts with a traditional “Sunday Supper” luncheon, catered by the Food Chick, along with musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-seen footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169, and the proceeds go to the theater renovation fund. Please help us keep the Carroll Arts Center as the valuable community resource it has become!
Check into getting a season pass! Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
If you’re already preparing for the holidays, registration is now open for a holiday tradition, the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at making a wreath, this is your year! Check out Pinterest and get inspired to create a unique holiday wreath and donate it to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas-themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! Mark your calendar for the Festival of Wreaths, Nov. 29-Dec. 8.
The 17th Annual Members Show continues for the rest of this month. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council's members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, this exhibit will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.