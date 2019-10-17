If you’re already preparing for the holidays, registration is now open for a holiday tradition, the 22nd Annual Festival of Wreaths. If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at making a wreath, this is your year! Check out Pinterest and get inspired to create a unique holiday wreath and donate it to the Carroll County Arts Council for our silent auction. It can be Christmas-themed, but doesn’t need to be. Some of the most popular wreaths are year-round designs. We ask you to register your wreath so that we know how much space to allocate. Please fill out the form online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. You have until Nov. 21 to finish your wreath, so no need to stress! Mark your calendar for the Festival of Wreaths, Nov. 29-Dec. 8.