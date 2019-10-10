To raise our matching portion, we are holding our 50th Anniversary Solid Gold Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-seen footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169, and the proceeds go to the theater renovation. Please help us keep the Carroll Arts Center as the valuable community resource it has become.