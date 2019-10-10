It is an exciting time at the Carroll County Arts Council! This year, we are celebrating our 50th anniversary! We have been enriching the cultural and economic lives of Carroll County residents since 1969. Come see what we have to offer! You can find all our programs at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
As part of our 50th anniversary celebration, we are launching a renovation campaign for our theater. If you’ve been here recently, you might have noticed that it has been well used, and needs a little TLC. We have been awarded a generous matching grant from the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area to upgrade our facility so we can expand our programming.
To raise our matching portion, we are holding our 50th Anniversary Solid Gold Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-seen footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169, and the proceeds go to the theater renovation. Please help us keep the Carroll Arts Center as the valuable community resource it has become.
If you’re a fan of chamber music, join us Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. for “B”eautiful: An Evening of Chamber Music,” featuring faculty members from Opus Community Music School and Dr. David Krieder of Chamber Music on the Hill. They will present an evening of chamber music by the Famous Four B’s: Bach, Bartok, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets are just $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.
You’re invited the same evening to “Malt Shoppe Murder,” a 1950s-themed murder mystery dinner party presented by Whodunnit for Hire and the Best Western Westminster, benefiting the Carroll County Arts Council. Participate with local actors to search for clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the case on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include a donation to the Carroll County Arts Council, entertainment, and a three course dinner.
Friday, Oct. 18, the Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. This powerful drama chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring tale of a father and son who face survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. This film is sponsored by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and Carroll County National Alliance on Mental Illness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
The next night, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m., the Carroll Arts Center presents “Arte Flamenco,” featuring music, dance and singing from the south of Spain. Under the direction of Natalia Monteleon, this dance company has over 30 years’ experience with the passion, humor, colorful flair and percussive beat that is flamenco! Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
Are you ready to do the Time Warp again? Our annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” happens Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. Put on those outrageous costumes and get ready to get campy with this cult classic! Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. You can enhance the fun by ordering a prop bag for just $5.
Check into getting a season pass! Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
The 17th annual Members Show continues for the rest of this month. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, this exhibit will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.