It’s hard to believe that the Carroll County Arts Council has been around for 50 years! Since 1969, we’ve been providing top-notch artistic entertainment to the citizens of Carroll County. To celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. we’re having a Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This is a fundraiser to will help us renovate our theatre. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-see footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169 — remember, it’s a fundraiser — and can be purchased on our website.