As we welcome October, we have a huge variety of programs to get you in the mood for fall and the holidays at the Carroll Arts Center! Check out everything we offer at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
If you’re a fan of chamber music, join us Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. for “B”eautiful: An Evening of Chamber Music,” featuring faculty members from Opus Community Music School and Dr. David Krieder of Chamber Music on the Hill. They’ll present an evening of chamber music by the Famous Four B’s: Bach, Bartok, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with three others, for 20% off.
If chamber music isn’t your style, you’re invited the same evening to “Malt Shoppe Murder,” a 1950s-themed murder mystery dinner party presented by Whodunnit for Hire and the Best Western Westminster, benefiting the Carroll County Arts Council. Participate with local actors to search for clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the case of Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include a donation to the Carroll County Arts Council, entertainment, and a three-course dinner.
Friday, Oct. 18, the Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. This powerful drama chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring tale of a father and son who face survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. This film is sponsored by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and Carroll County National Alliance on Mental Illness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
The next night, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m., the Carroll Arts Center presents “Arte Flamenco,” featuring music, dance and singing from the south of Spain. Under the direction of Natalia Monteleon, this dance company has over 30 years’ experience with the passion, humor, colorful flair and percussive beat that is flamenco! Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors. Get a season pass and this show, along with 3 others, is 20% off!
It’s hard to believe that the Carroll County Arts Council has been around for 50 years! Since 1969, we’ve been providing top-notch artistic entertainment to the citizens of Carroll County. To celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. we’re having a Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This is a fundraiser to will help us renovate our theatre. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-see footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169 — remember, it’s a fundraiser — and can be purchased on our website.
Check into getting a season pass. Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
The 17th annual Members Show is underway. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, this exhibit will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2.
Behind the Scenes
Join us Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and create your own 16″x16″ painted quilt block. Choose one of our designs or bring your own square quilt pattern. The class is 4 hours with a few breaks and you can work at your own pace. The goal is to have participants take home a finished square panel suitable for mounting on smaller buildings or a wall. Registration is $65.
Have you ever been told you can’t sing? If so, consider signing up for “So You Think You Can’t Sing,” taught by vocal coach Kelly Stoneberger. She welcomes adults of all musical ability, and will prove through this class that everyone can learn to sing. The class is Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., starting Oct. 9 through Nov. 13. Registration is $85.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org