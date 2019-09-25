Coming Attractions: Production celebrating Edgar Allan Poe’s life, short stories kicks off fall at Carroll Arts Center

Happy fall, everyone! Why not celebrate the change of season by experiencing the arts at the Carrol Arts Center! Take a look at our full schedule of events and exhibits at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Fall feature
Calling all fourth through eighth-graders! Carroll County Public Schools are off on Monday, Sept. 30, and we are presenting “A Tell-Tale Tale: Stories and Poems of Edgar Allen Poe” at 1 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster to kick off the fall season.
This is sure to be a not-so-spooky and oh-so-hilarious performance celebrating Edgar Allan Poe’s life and his most famous works, including a number of the poems and short stories. Hear of “The Tell-Tale Heart!”, dig deep with “The Cask of Amontillado,” quoth ‘nevermore’ with “The Raven,” and hear the ‘tintinnabulation’ of ‘The Bells!”
This 45-minute production is brought to life by two performers from the Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, North Carolina. Although designed for middle school-aged children, the show is accessible for audiences of all ages. A meet and greet with the actors will follow the performance.
Each year, Bright Star Touring Theatre serves nearly 1,000 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums and more across the country. The company performs regularly at the National Theatre in Washington DC and has gained international support, accepting an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia with their programs.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for ages 25 & under, and ages 60 & up. CCAC Members receive an additional 10% discount on these prices. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office or online at www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main Street in the heart of downtown Westminster.
Now Playing
This Saturday night, Sept. 28, the National Players bring Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to our stage! This is a great way to see Shakespeare. The National Players meld classic language with contemporary staging to bring this romantic comedy to life. Thanks to a Maryland State Arts Council Touring Grant for sponsoring this show. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
Join us Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. for “B”eautiful: An Evening of Chamber Music, featuring faculty members from Opus Community Music School and David Kreider of Chamber Music on the Hill. They’ll present an evening of chamber music by the Famous Four B’s: Bach, Bartok, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.
Friday, Oct. 18, the Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) are presenting “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. This powerful, drug-addiction drama chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring tale of a father and son who face survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. This film is sponsored by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and Carroll County National Alliance on Mental Illness. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
It’s hard to believe that the Carroll County Arts Council has been around for 50 years! Since 1969, we’ve been providing top-notch artistic and entertainment experiences to the citizens of Carroll County. To celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. we’re having the Carroll County Arts Council’s Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This is a fundraiser to will help us renovate our theatre. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of a prominent 1969 character, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-see footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169—remember, it’s a fundraiser—and can be purchased on our website.
Check into getting a season pass! Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire lineup and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
The 17th Aanual Members Show is ongoing. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Come see the Member’s Choice winners, along with unique and breathtaking works. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, this exhibit will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2.
Behind the Scenes
Join us Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and create your own 16″x16″ painted quilt block. Choose one of our designs or bring your own square quilt pattern. The class is 4 hours with a few breaks and you can work at your own pace. The goal is to have participants take home a finished square panel suitable for mounting on smaller buildings or a wall. Registration is $65.
Have you ever been told you can’t sing? If so, consider signing up for “So You Think You Can’t Sing,” taught by vocal coach Kelly Stoneberger. She welcomes adults of all musical ability, and will prove through this class that everyone can learn to sing. The class is Wednesday evenings form 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., starting Oct. 9 through Nov. 13. Registration is $85.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.