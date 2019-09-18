Coming Attractions: 50th anniversary screening of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ set for Friday

Learn the art of screen painting this Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unique art form began in 1913 in East Baltimore, and has adorned over 200,000 windows and door screens, creating privacy for row house owners. It was discovered that “you can see out, but no one can see in,” a catch phrase still used today. Each individual will learn about the history, tools, and techniques necessary to successfully paint on a wood-framed screen. Registration is just $60.