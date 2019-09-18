Coming Attractions: 50th anniversary screening of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ set for Friday

There are so many things happening this time of year! Why not take a break between shuttling the kids to sports practices and school commitments to the family for a cultural experience at the Carroll Arts Center! Check out everything we have to offer at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
On Friday, Sept. 20, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present the 50th Anniversary Screening of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” See the film that set the standard for the “buddy comedy” on the big screen. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students/seniors. Thanks to the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee for sponsoring this film!
This Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. Chamber Music on the Hill kicks off their 30th season in the McDaniel Lounge with “Music Hath Charms,” featuring The Charm City Chamber Players. This ensemble features world-renown musicians. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for seniors and military and free for all students with an ID. You can purchase them at the door or online at www.mcdaniel.edu/cmoth.
Saturday, Sept. 28, the National Players bring Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to our stage! This is a great way to see Shakespeare. The National Players meld classic language with contemporary staging to bring this tale to life. Thanks to a Maryland State Arts Council Touring Grant for sponsoring this show. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off.
Calling all fourth- through eighth-graders! Carroll County Public Schools are off on Monday, Sept. 30, and we are showing “A Tell-Tale Tale: Stories and Poems of Edgar Allen Poe.” The spooky and clever stories and poems of Edgar Allen Poe come to life before your eyes in this show that blends rich language with expert storytelling. The show starts at 1 p.m., and tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Join us Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. for “B”eautiful: An Evening of Chamber Music, featuring faculty members from Opus Community Music School. They’ll present an evening of chamber music by the Famous Four B’s: Bach, Bartok, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.
Save the date! Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. is the Carroll County Arts Council’s Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This is a fundraiser that will help us renovate our theater. The artistically rich afternoon starts with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of Richard Nixon, followed by the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-see footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169 — remember, it’s a fundraiser — and can be purchased on our website.
A View from the Gallery
The 17th Annual Members Show is underway. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council's members. Featuring a wide range of styles and media, from painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, these works will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2.
Behind the Scenes
Learn the art of screen painting this Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unique art form began in 1913 in East Baltimore, and has adorned over 200,000 windows and door screens, creating privacy for row house owners. It was discovered that “you can see out, but no one can see in,” a catch phrase still used today. Each individual will learn about the history, tools, and techniques necessary to successfully paint on a wood-framed screen. Registration is just $60.
Join us Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and create your own 16″x16″ painted quilt block. Choose one of our designs or bring your own square quilt pattern. The class is 4 hours with a few breaks and you can work at your own pace. The goal is to have participants take home a finished square panel suitable for mounting on smaller buildings or a wall. Registration is $65.
