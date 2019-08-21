Coming Attractions: Seventh annual Y’Art Sale fundraiser set for this weekend at Arts Center

This weekend, join us for the seventh annual Y’Art Sale fundraiser at the Carroll Arts Center!
On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., ‘previously enjoyed’ artwork, frames, art supplies, and books will be sold at yard sale prices. Selection will be best on Saturday, so if you are looking for something specific or have a special room to decorate, come early. On Sunday, any remaining merchandise will be “pay-what-you-want.” You can make us an offer and get a great deal! Change your home or office décor for a fraction of the cost of new artwork, while feeling good about by recycling and supporting the Arts Council.
Now Playing
Join us Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. for Troy Engle and Southern Skies. Troy has played everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry to festivals across North America, written award-winning bluegrass hits and composed music for TV shows like “The Voice,” “American Pickers,” “Duck Dynasty” and “Pawn Stars.” Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for students/seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
A Carroll County favorite returns Saturday, Sept. 14th. Join us for The Fabulous Hubcaps at 7:30 p.m. Since 1974, this group has been bringing music of the 1950s through the ‘70s to audiences young and old. Their costumed impersonations of the greatest legends of Rock & Roll capture the true likeness of the original artist and will take you on a musical journey you won’t forget. Thanks to Max Realty for sponsoring this event. Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
You’re invited to “Malt Shoppe Murder,” a 1950s-themed murder mystery dinner party presented by Whodunnit for Hire and the Best Western Westminster, benefiting the Carroll County Arts Council. You will participate with local actors to search for clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the case. Two dates are available, beginning Saturday, Sept.14. Tickets are $75 and include a donation to the Carroll County Arts Council, entertainment, and a deluxe three course dinner.
Saturday, Sept. 28, the National Players bring their production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to our stage! With a ten-person ensemble, National Players melds classic language with contemporary staging of Shakespeare’s imaginative tale about city folk venturing into the woods. Thanks to a Maryland State Arts Council Touring Grant for making this show possible. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.
Save the date! Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. is the Carroll County Arts Council’s Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This milestone is a fundraiser to help us renovate our theater. Join us for luncheon, a special speaker, musical entertainment, and an incredible documentary on Apollo 11. Tickets are $169 — remember, it’s a fundraiser. Watch for more information and plan to join us!
If you haven’t already, consider getting a season pass. Purchase tickets to at least 4 events from now until July 2020, including nationally-known artists, award winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites, and get 20% off, along with several other benefits. You can find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
A View from the Gallery
Sept. 5 is the opening of our 17th Annual Members Show. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Featuring a wide range of styles and media including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and fine crafts, these works will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2. Plan to attend the opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Behind the Scenes
Learn the art of screen painting in a wonderful class Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Screen painting's origins date to 1913 in East Baltimore. This unique art form has adorned over 200,000 windows and door screens for decades, creating privacy for row house owners. It was discovered that “you can see out, but no one can see in,” a catch phrase still used today. Each individual will learn about the history, tools, and techniques necessary to successfully paint on a wood-framed screen. Registration is just $60.
