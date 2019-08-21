Coming Attractions: Seventh annual Y’Art Sale fundraiser set for this weekend at Arts Center

On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., ‘previously enjoyed’ artwork, frames, art supplies, and books will be sold at yard sale prices. Selection will be best on Saturday, so if you are looking for something specific or have a special room to decorate, come early. On Sunday, any remaining merchandise will be “pay-what-you-want.” You can make us an offer and get a great deal! Change your home or office décor for a fraction of the cost of new artwork, while feeling good about by recycling and supporting the Arts Council.