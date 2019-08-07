Coming Attractions: Classic Orson Welles movie ‘The Third Man’ to be shown at Arts Center

It’s hard to believe this is the last month of summer vacation. Enjoy a show at the Carroll Arts Center before the hectic fall season arrives! Check out our programs at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now playing
If you haven’t already, look into purchasing a season pass. We have scheduled a full season’s worth of programs and are offering them to you in a discounted bundle. From now until July 2020, purchase tickets to at least 4 events, including nationally-known artists, award-winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites, and get 20% off your tickets. You can also purchase additional tickets at the discounted rate. Season ticket subscribers receive a free drink or popcorn per event. You can find the entire lineup, plan your theatre events for the year and order the season pass on our website.
Friday, Aug. 9, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present “The Third Man,” the 1949 Oscar-winning film featuring Orson Welles, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Welles stars as pulp novelist Holly Martins, who travels to shadowy, postwar Vienna, only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students/seniors. Thanks to Lisa and John Kelly for sponsoring this film, in memory of Bob Miller, uncle and film lover.
The Carroll County Arts Council is proud to present “Duets: A Comedy in Four Acts” by Peter Quilter, Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Four sets of characters and four crucial moments are the components of this hilarious tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart. Performed by local talent, this play is a gloriously funny examination of the chaotic world of love, relationships, and why the grass is never greener. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., Carroll County Public Library and A Likely Story Bookstore present bestselling author Karen Abbott for the release of her newest book, “The Ghosts of Eden Park.” Combining deep historical research with novelistic flair, the new release is the stranger-than-fiction story of the excesses and absurdities of the Jazz Age. Each attendee will receive a copy of the book as part of the ticket price, and there will be a book signing following Abbott’s talk. Tickets are $28.
Join us Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. for Troy Engle and Southern Skies. Troy has played everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry to festivals all across North America with artists including Patty Loveless, Larry Sparks and Buddy Jewell. He has written award-winning bluegrass hits and composed music for TV shows like “The Voice,” “American Pickers” and “Pawn Stars.” Tickets to Troy Engle and his ace bluegrass band, Southern Skies, are $22 for adults, $18 for students/seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
A view from the gallery
Friday is your last chance to enjoy “The Art of the Musical Instrument,” guest curated by Ryan A. Koons,, in the Tevis Gallery. Weaving together sound, narrative, history, and actual instruments, this exhibit focuses on musical instruments as crafted art objects with diverse histories, in addition to objects that create beautiful sounds.
In the Community Gallery, the exhibit by the Carroll County Camera Club, also closes tomorrow. Always a crowd-pleaser, you won’t want to miss this amazing photography.
Start cleaning out your craft rooms, garages, basements and attics for previously-enjoyed artwork, art books and craft supplies to donate for y’Art Sale. Bring them to the Carroll Arts Center Aug. 17-21, and we will spruce them up and mark them for sale. Then shop the gently-used artwork and craft supplies to redecorate or update your space at a fraction of the cost of buying new, and help the Arts Council, during y’Art Sale, Aug. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Behind the scenes
Calling all performers grades 6 to 8! Auditions for “Once on This Island, Jr.” are Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is $20 prior to auditioning, and will be deducted from tuition once class begins. Go to our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.
If you aren’t already member of the Carroll County Arts Council yet, please consider joining. Members get a 10% discount on most programs.