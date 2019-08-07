Coming Attractions: Classic Orson Welles movie ‘The Third Man’ to be shown at Arts Center

The Carroll County Arts Council is proud to present “Duets: A Comedy in Four Acts” by Peter Quilter, Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Four sets of characters and four crucial moments are the components of this hilarious tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart. Performed by local talent, this play is a gloriously funny examination of the chaotic world of love, relationships, and why the grass is never greener. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!