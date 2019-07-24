Coming Attractions: Movies for ‘Film Lovers’ and the whole family on tap at Arts Center

We are excited to announce our first-ever season pass! We have scheduled a full season’s worth of programs and are offering them to you in a discounted bundle. From now until July 2020, purchase tickets to at least 4 events, including nationally-known artists, award winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites, and get 20% off your tickets. You also have the option to purchase additional tickets at the discounted rate, and exchange tickets if needed by just paying the difference in the face-value price. Season ticket subscribers also receive a free drink or popcorn per event. You can find the entire line up, plan your theatre events for the year and order the season pass on our website.