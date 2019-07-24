Coming Attractions: Movies for ‘Film Lovers’ and the whole family on tap at Arts Center

It’s hard to believe that July is already drawing to a close. Spend the rest of your summer enjoying the wide variety of films, exhibits and entertainment at the Carroll Arts Center. You can find everything that’s happening at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
We are excited to announce our first-ever season pass! We have scheduled a full season’s worth of programs and are offering them to you in a discounted bundle. From now until July 2020, purchase tickets to at least 4 events, including nationally-known artists, award winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites, and get 20% off your tickets. You also have the option to purchase additional tickets at the discounted rate, and exchange tickets if needed by just paying the difference in the face-value price. Season ticket subscribers also receive a free drink or popcorn per event. You can find the entire line up, plan your theatre events for the year and order the season pass on our website.
Our free Summer Family Movies, sponsored by Ting, continue every Tuesday night through Aug. 6. Up next week is “Smallfoot” on July 30, sponsored by Atlas Premier Realty, followed by “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” sponsored by Summer! Kids@Carroll + Teen College. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movies begin at 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and concessions will be for sale.
Join us Friday, July 26 for “The World’s Fastest Indian,” presented by Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC). This film, based on a true story, features Anthony Hopkins as New Zealander Burt Munro, who rebuilds a 1920 classic Indian motorcycle and sets off to pursue an absolutely mad dream — to set the land speed world record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in 1967. Sponsored by Harley-Davidson of Baltimore, show times are 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
Coming July 31, we will be presenting “Carroll’s Got Talent,” held for the first time at the annual Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. Judges will choose a winner from each age group, plus an overall winner, who will be the opening act for the concert on August 1. Mark your calendars and come support our local talent.
The Carroll County Arts Council is proud to present “Duets: A Comedy in Four Acts” by Peter Quilter, Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Four sets of characters, four crucial moments are the components of this hilarious tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart. Performed by local talent, this play is a gloriously funny examination of the chaotic world of love, relationships, and why the grass is never greener. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
A View from the Gallery
We currently have a unique exhibit in the Tevis Gallery. “The Art of the Musical Instrument” is guest curated by Ryan A. Koons. Weaving together sound, narrative, history, and actual instruments, this exhibit focuses on musical instruments as crafted art objects with diverse histories, in addition to objects that create beautiful sounds.
In the Community Gallery is our annual exhibit of the Carroll County Camera Club. Always a crowd-pleaser, you won’t want to miss this amazing photography! The Camera Club has cards and prints of their original photos, so take home your favorites.
Start cleaning out your craft rooms, garages, basements and attics for previously-enjoyed artwork, art books and craft supplies to donate for y’Art Sale. Bring them to the Carroll Arts Center Aug. 17-21, and we will spruce them up and mark them for sale. Then shop the gently-used artwork and craft supplies to redecorate or update your space at a fraction of the cost of buying new, and help the Arts Council, during y’Art Sale, Aug. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Behind the Scenes
Calling all performers grades 6 to 8! We are holding auditions for “Once on This Island, Jr.” on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is $20 prior to auditioning, and will be deducted from the tuition once class begins. Go to our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.
If you aren’t already member of the Carroll County Arts Council yet, please consider joining. Members get a 10% discount on most programs.
Judy Morley is the executive director of the Carroll County Arts Council. Her Coming Attractions column appears every Thursday in Encore. Reach her at judy@CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.