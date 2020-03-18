Coming Attractions: Arts Center closed through March, PEEPshow postponed

The Carroll County Arts Council is closely monitoring the evolving public health situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and security of our patrons and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of city, state and federal officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control.
We also have postponed our largest fundraiser, PEEPshow, which was set to being April 3, indefinitely.
If you purchased tickets to one of our cancelled programs, please contact us for a refund. Since the cancellation of three weeks’ worth of programming obviously has a large financial impact on us, if you would like to convert your ticket purchase to a tax-deductible donation to the Carroll County Arts Council, it would be greatly appreciated! Just let us know.
Since this is a rapidly-changing situation, you can find the most updated information at the Arts Council’s website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now playing
Due to Gov. Hogan’s announcement that the schools in the state will be closed until March 27, we have postponed the children’s production of “Seussical Kids,” originally scheduled for this weekend. We are investigating a time and place to reschedule the event, and we will notify parents once the situation is resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.
We have canceled the Friday, March 27 showing of “The Sting,” but the Film Lovers In Carroll County invite you to their showing of “The Wife,” starring Glenn Close, on Friday, April 17 (assuming the governor’s orders have changed). After nearly 40 years of marriage, a dedicated wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her narcissistic husband, who is set to receive the Nobel Prize. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Your last chance to catch our Third Wednesday Jazz Series is April 15 at 7 p.m, with the Leister Quartet featuring Justin Taylor for “The Piano Speaks.” As with all the Third Wednesday concerts, 50% of all proceeds go to help a Carroll County nonprofit, and this month the recipient is Carroll County Youth Services Bureau. The series has been sponsored by Brook-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing. Tickets are just $10.
On Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., we present Lady Brion, a performing poet who combines poetry and song to give a soulful artistic presentation. Inspired by the HBO series Def Poetry Jam, she offers a fearless and powerful presentation. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. join us for Kalinka Dance Ensemble, a traditional Russian dance group with a reputation as the leading presenter of folk choreographed dance in the Baltimore-DC area. With exuberant music, athletic choreography, and colorful costumes, the troupe expresses Russian culture with grace and rhythm. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
A view from the gallery
Due to the unprecedented national emergency, the Carroll County Arts Council had no choice but to indefinitely postpone the 2020 PEEPshow. We are committed to still holding the exhibit this year. This is a rapidly evolving situation, so we can not speculate on when we can reschedule the event.
If you are a PEEPshow artist who is already working on or finished their entry, please stand by. We hope that you are able to hold onto your entry until the new dates. We aim to hold the event in close to the standard format at the future date.
Behind the Scenes
If you have a budding thespian at home, Take the Stage is a drama class for 6-8th graders designed to boost their self-esteem and explore their creativity without the pressure of learning lines. The young actors-to-be will learn basic theatre skills, public speaking skills, short & long term improvisation, and spontaneity through games and exercises in a fun, fast-paced, and supportive environment. The class is six Saturdays, April 18-May 30 (no class 5/16). Registration is $60, with a 10% discount for members.
