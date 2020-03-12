Coming Attractions: After Gaelic Mishap, 'Seussical Kids’ coming to Carroll Arts Center

With Easter quickly approaching, now is the time to buy any color of PEEPs, if you’re thinking of entering a sculpture in the PEEPshow! If you want to enter a marshmallow masterpiece into the exhibit, you can register online until tomorrow, March 13, plan out and prepare your confectionary creation. If you are more of a spectator than and exhibitor, mark your calendar for April 3-13. The PEEPshow 2020 will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during that period, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Join us for all the fun you have come to expect, including the PEEP-Mobile, PEEPs mascots, PEEPs candy, and last year’s favorite — PEEPs slushies! Come vote for your favorites!