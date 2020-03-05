Coming Attractions: Celtic Rock band Gaelic Mishap playing at Arts Center on March 13

March is here and spring is in the air! Here at the Carroll Arts Center, that means the PEEPshow is around the corner, along with a variety of fun concerts, exhibits and events. Find out more about all our programs at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
It’s time to celebrate all things Irish, so join us Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. for Gaelic Mishap. Not your mother’s Irish band, this exciting Baltimore-area band performs Celtic Rock and traditional Irish songs with a modern flare. These guys effortlessly blend the fiddle, guitar, bass, harmonica, bodhran and drums with unsurpassed vocals to give you a show that you won’t want to miss! Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors.
For jazz lovers, join us Wednesday, March 18 for the continuation of our Third Wednesday Jazz Series, featuring the Leister Quartet and sponsored by Brooke-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing. This month, the Leisters are joined by Jay Fenner on tenor saxophone, playing original compositions as well as interpreting the classics. As always, half the proceeds go to benefit a Carroll County nonprofit, and this month the beneficiary is Habitat for Humanity. Tickets are just $10 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Come see a showcase of Carroll County’s young talent in the Carroll Arts Center’s production of “Seussical Kids.” Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza featuring local performers in grades 3-5. It’s great fun for the whole family! Shows are Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
If you haven’t seen it on the big screen, join us Friday, March 27 for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” presented by Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC). Winner of 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director, this Paul Newman/Robert Redford film tells the story of two con men in 1930s Chicago. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to the Friends of Pete Nickolas for sponsoring.
A View from the Gallery
Today kicks off Youth Art Month at the Carroll Arts Center, which runs through March 17. All three of our galleries are filled with colorful creativity in this annual showcase featuring the best student art from our county’s elementary and middle schools. It’s also a joyful reflection on the wonderful art teachers in our school system who cultivate creativity. Join us Tuesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 12 for the opening receptions, where you can congratulate the young artists between 5 and 7 p.m. each night.
As you can tell from any trip to a store, Easter is right around the corner, and here in Carroll County, that means PEEPshow! If you want to enter a marshmallow masterpiece into the exhibit, you can register online until March 13, plan out and prepare your confectionary creation. If you are more of a spectator than and exhibitor, mark your calendar for April 3-13. The PEEPshow 2020 will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during that period, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Join us for all the fun you have come to expect, including the PEEP-Mobile, PEEPs mascots, PEEPs candy, and last year’s favorite — PEEPs slushies! Come vote for your favorites!
Behind the Scenes
If you have a budding thespian at home, Take the Stage is a drama class for sixth- through eighth-graders designed to boost their self-esteem and explore their creativity without the pressure of learning lines. The young actors-to-be will learn basic theater skills, public speaking skills, short & long term improvisation, and spontaneity through games and exercises in a fun, fast-paced, and supportive environment. The class is six Saturdays, April 18-May 30 (no class 5/16). Registration is $60, with a 10% discount for members.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.