Coming Attractions: Irish dance, Celtic rock on tap at Carroll Arts Center

February is coming to a close, March is around the corner, and at the Carroll Arts Center we are gearing up for a whole new slate of events. Oh, and remember, the PEEPshow is right around the corner! You can find out more about all our programs at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
This is the last weekend for the 17th annual Foreign Film Festival, sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Company. Friday night, Feb. 28, join us for “Capernaum,” a film from Lebanon that follows the story of a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old boy who sues his parents in protest of the life they have given him. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and both showings have English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
It’s Leap Year, and you can spend Leap Day soaking up a little bit of Ireland! On Saturday, Feb. 29, Teelin Irish Dance takes the stage at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each innovative show features spirited Irish dance and a variety of live Celtic music. Their thunderous percussive choreography is only surpassed by the thunderous applause when this talented dance company takes the stage! Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
Since this is the time of year to celebrate all things Irish, join us Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. for Gaelic Mishap. Not your mother’s Irish band, this exciting Baltimore-area band performs Celtic Rock and traditional Irish songs with a modern flare. These guys effortlessly blend the fiddle, guitar, bass, harmonica, bodhran and drums with unsurpassed vocals to give you a show that you won’t want to miss! Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors.
Come see a showcase of Carroll County’s young talent in the Carroll Arts Center’s production of “Seussical Kids.” Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza featuring local performers in grades 3-5. It’s great fun for the whole family! Shows are Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
A View from the Gallery
The month of March is Youth Art Month here at the Carroll Arts Center! From March 5 through March 17, all three of our galleries will be filled with colorful creativity in this annual showcase featuring the best student art from our county’s elementary and middle schools. It’s also a joyful reflection on the wonderful art teachers in our school system who cultivate creativity. Join us Tuesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 12 for the opening receptions, where you can congratulate the young artists between 5 and 7 p.m. each night.
Any trip to a grocery store, Target or Walmart will confirm that Easter is quickly approaching, and here in Carroll County, that means PEEPshow! If you want to enter a marshmallow masterpiece into the exhibit, you can register online until March 13, plan out and prepare your confectionary creation. If you are more of a spectator than and exhibitor, mark your calendar for April 3-13. PEEPshow 2020 will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during that period, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Join us for all the fun you have come to expect, including the PEEP-Mobile, PEEPs mascots, PEEPs candy, and last year’s favorite — PEEPs slushies! Come vote for your favorites!
Behind the Scenes
If you have a budding thespian at home, Take the Stage is a drama class for 6th- through 8th-graders designed to boost their self-esteem and explore their creativity without the pressure of learning lines. The young actors-to-be will learn basic theater skills, public speaking skills, short & long term improvisation, and spontaneity through games and exercises in a fun, fast-paced, and supportive environment. The class runs six Saturdays, April 18-May 30 (no class 5/16). Registration is just $60, with a 10% discount for members.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org