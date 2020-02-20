Coming Attractions: Foreign Film Festival wrapping up, Irish dance coming Feb. 29

Are you tired of winter? Getting a little cabin fever? Get out of the house and enjoy spending time at the Carroll Arts Center! We have movies, concerts and exhibits for the whole family. You can find out more about all our programs at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. If you aren’t a member of the Carroll County Arts Council, please consider joining. A family membership is only $40, and you get a 10% discount on most programs.
Now Playing
You have two more weeks to catch the 17th annual Foreign Film Festival, sponsored by Jeannie Bird Baking Company. Friday night, Feb. 21, join us for “The Insult” from Lebanon. This is a story of a minor incident between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee that turns into an explosive court trial. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and all films are shown with English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
The Foreign Film Festival concludes on Feb. 28 with “Capernaum,” another Lebanese film that follows the story of a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old boy who sues his parents in protest of the life they have given him. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Friday, and all films feature English captions.
Spend Leap Day soaking up a little bit of Ireland! On Saturday, Feb. 29, Teelin Irish Dance takes the stage for shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. This innovative show features spirited Irish dance and a variety of live Celtic music. Their thunderous percussive choreography is only surpassed by the thunderous applause when this talented dance company takes the stage! Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
Since this is the time of year to celebrate all things Irish, join us Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. for Gaelic Mishap. Not your mother’s Irish band, this exciting Baltimore area band performs Celtic Rock and traditional Irish songs with a modern flare. These guys effortlessly blend the fiddle, guitar, bass, harmonica, bodhran and drums with unsurpassed vocals to give you a show that you won’t want to miss! Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors.
A View from the Gallery
Take advantage of the three fabulous shows we have in our galleries. In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of 9 artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth. All shows will be on display until Feb. 29. Remember, all the artwork shown in our galleries is for sale! Support our local artists and have an original piece hang in your home.
Spring may feel like a long way away, but here at the Carroll Arts Center, PEEPshow is right around the corner and registration is open! You can find all of the entry details and logistics on our website. Make it a team effort! Entering a piece of PEEP artwork is a great team-building exercise and a wonderful way to gain visibility for your business.
Behind the Scenes
If you read the previous paragraph and thought that you’d love to participate in PEEPshow, but don’t know where to begin, we have a class for you! Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are offering “Marshmallows as Media: The Basics of PEEP Sculpture,” taught by long-time PEEP contributor and prize-winner Vivian Davis. She will show you how to work with PEEPs and give you a few secrets to make your own entry. Registration is $45.
