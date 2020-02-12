Coming Attractions: Foreign films, Leister Quartet and ‘PEEP sculpture’ at Carroll Arts Center

If you’re looking for the perfect place to bring a date for Valentine’s Day this weekend, check out all the things happening at the Carroll Arts Center! Find out everything we have going on at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now playing
Want to bring that special someone out to the movies? The 17th annual Foreign Film Festival, sponsored by Jeannie Bird Baking Company, continues Friday, Feb. 14, with “The Sapphires” from Australia. Set in 1968, this film follows four young, Australian Aboriginal women whose all-girl music group learns about love, friendship and war as they entertain US troops in Vietnam. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and all films are shown with English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, or you can buy tickets to all 4 films in the series for $22.
The Foreign Film Festival continues Feb. 21 with “The Insult” from Lebanon, a story of a minor incident between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee that turns into an explosive court trial. Things wrap up on Friday, Feb. 28 with Capernaum, another Lebanese film that follows the story of a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old boy who sues his parents in protest of the live they have given him. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Friday, and all films feature English captions.
Monday Feb. 17, is President’s Day, and that means school’s out! If you’re looking for something to do with the kids, join us as we present award-winning artist Valerie Leonhart Smalkin and her puppet friend, Silly Goose, present an energetic, song-filled performance populated with a magical array of bold-voice talents and contagious dances that will get everyone up, moving, and laughing together. The show is at 11 a.m. and tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.
Our Third Wednesday Jazz Series continues on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. with the Leister Quartet. Come hear the original jazz compositions of Miles and Monte Leister. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds go to support Human Services Programs of Carroll County. Thanks to Brook-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
A view from the gallery
Spring may feel like a long way away, but here at the Carroll Arts Center, PEEPshow is right around the corner and registration is open! You can find all of the entry details and logistics on our website. Make it a team effort! Entering a piece of PEEP artwork is a great team-building exercise and a wonderful way to gain visibility for your business.
Take advantage of the three fabulous shows we have in our galleries. In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of 9 artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth. All shows will be on display until Feb. 29. Remember, all the artwork shown in our galleries is for sale! Support our local artists and have an original piece hang in your home.
Behind the Scenes
If you read the previous section and thought you’d love to participate in PEEPshow, but don’t know where to begin, we have a class for you! Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are offering “Marshmallows as Media: The Basics of PEEP Sculpture,” taught by long-time PEEP contributor and prize-winner Vivian Davis. She will show you how to work with PEEPs and give you a few secrets to make your own entry. Registration is $45.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.