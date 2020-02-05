Welcome to February, the month we celebrate love! What better way to tell someone you love them than to treat them to a show at the Carroll Arts Center? Find out everything we have happening at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
On Feb. 7, we kick off the 17th Annual Foreign Film Festival, running four Fridays in February. The series is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Company. We begin tomorrow with “Women at War” from Iceland, about a quiet, independent woman who leads a double life as an environmental activist waging a one-woman war against the local aluminum industry. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and all films are shown with English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, or you can buy tickets to all 4 films in the series for $22.
The Foreign Film Festival continues Feb. 14 with “The Sapphires” from Australia, set in 1968 and following 4 young, Australian Aboriginal women whose all-girl music group entertains US troops in Vietnam. Friday, Feb. 21 the festival continues with “The Insult” from Lebanon, a story of a minor incident between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee that turns into an explosive court trial. Things wrap up on Friday, Feb. 28 with Capernaum, another Lebanese film that follows the story of a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old boy who sues his parents in protest of the live they have given him. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Friday, and all films feature English captions.
On Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. “Oscar Nominated Shorts” will be presented at the Carroll Arts Center. You’ll see all the live action and animated shorts before the Academy Awards are presented later that evening.
The animated shorts have a total estimated running time of 83 minutes and are rated PG-13, recommended for mature audiences due to the overall nature of the themes covered. They are: “Hair Love” – Matthew A. Cherry, USA, 7 min.; “Dcera” (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva, Czech Republic, 15 min.; “Memorable” – Bruno Collet, France, 12 min.; “Sister” – Siqi Song, China/USA, 8 min.; “Kitbull” – Rosana Sullivan, USA, 9 min.; “Henrietta Bulkowski” – USA, 16 min.; “The Bird and the Whale” – Ireland, 6 min.; “Hors Piste” – France, 5 min.
The live action shorts have a total estimated running time of 104 minutes and are rated R for adult themes and issues. Not recommended for children. They are: “A Sister” – Delphine Girard, Belgium, 16 min.; “Brotherhood” – Meryan Joobeur, Tunisia, 25 min.; “The Neighbors’ Window” – Marshall Curry, USA, 20 min.; “Saria” – Bryan Buckley, USA, 23 min.; “Nefta Football Club” – Yves Piat, Tunisia/France, 17 min.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to Double Diamond Construction for sponsoring.
On Presidents Day, Feb. 17, school’s out and we have a special show for kids and their parents!
Award-winning artist Valerie Leonhart Smalkin and her puppet friend, Silly Goose, present an energetic, song-filled performance populated with a magical array of bold-voice talents and contagious dances that will get everyone up, moving, and laughing together. The show is at 11 a.m. so you can have time for a nap — and the kids can take one, too! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.
A View from the Gallery
Take advantage of the three fabulous shows we have in our galleries.
In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of nine artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS art teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.
All shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Spring may feel like a long way away, but here at the Carroll Arts Center, PEEPshow is right around the corner and registration is open! You can find all of the entry details and logistics on our website. Make it a team effort! Entering a piece of PEEP artwork is a great team-building exercise and a wonderful way to gain visibility for your business.
Behind the Scenes
If you read the previous paragraph and thought that you’d love to participate in PEEPshow but don’t know where to begin, we have a class for you!
On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are offering “Marshmallows as Media: The Basics of PEEP Sculpture,” taught by long-time PEEP contributor and prize-winner Vivian Davis. She will show you how to work with PEEPs and give you a few secrets to make your own entry. Registration is $45.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.