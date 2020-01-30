February is right around the corner, and you can celebrate the month of love by bringing that special someone to one of our movies, exhibits or live shows. Go to our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org to find everything that’s playing.
Now Playing
Friday, Jan. 31 is the final show in our annual documentary film series. Join us as the series finishes with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Show times are 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring this film.
We keep the movie momentum rolling in February, when the Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present the 17th annual Foreign Film Festival, running four Fridays in February. The series is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Company. Beginning Feb. 7, the festival features “Women at War” from Iceland, about a quiet, independent woman who leads a double life as an environmental activist waging a one-woman war agains the local aluminum industry. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and all films are shown with English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, or you can buy tickets to all 4 films in the series for $22.
The Foreign Film Festival continues Feb. 14 with “The Sapphires” from Australia; Feb. 21 with “The Insult” from Lebanon; and Feb. 28 with Capernaum, also from Lebanon. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Friday.
This Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., we bring you a show you won’t want to miss! DC-based Aztec Sun is a “funk with soul” band produces an upbeat and retro groove, steeped in 70s funk with overtones of Jazz, Afrobeat and Motown-era pop. Check them out on YouTube! Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for students and seniors. Thanks to Blair Reid and John Glenn for sponsoring this show.
Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. join us for “Oscar Nominated Shorts.” You’ll see all the live action and animated shorts before the Academy Awards are presented later that evening. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to Double Diamond Construction for sponsoring.
A View from the Gallery
Spring may feel like a long way away, but here at the Carroll Arts Center, PEEPshow is right around the corner! If you are contemplating submitting a diorama, sculpture, or piece of artwork for PEEPshow, registration opens on Feb. 1. You can find all of the entry details and logistics on our website. You don’t have to do it alone! Entering a piece of PEEP artwork is a great team-building exercise and a wonderful way to gain visibility for your business.
Take advantage of the three fabulous shows we have in our galleries. In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of 9 artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick, MD. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.
All shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Behind the Scenes
If you read about the PEEPshow and thought that you’d love to participate but don’t know where to begin, we have a class for you! Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are offering “Marshmallows as Media: The Basics of PEEP Sculpture,” taught by long-time PEEP contributor and prize-winner Vivian Davis. She will show you how to work with PEEPs and give you a few secrets to make your own entry. Registration is $45.
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.