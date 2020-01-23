Join us Thursday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Artists’ Reception for the three exhibits in our galleries. In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of nine artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.