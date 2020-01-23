It’s dark. It’s cold. The Ravens are out of the playoffs. Lift your spirits by seeing a movie, show, or exhibit at the Carroll Arts Center! Find what’s playing at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
The annual documentary film series wraps up in the next two weeks. On Friday, we are showing “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
We keep the movie momentum rolling with FLICC’s Foreign Film Festival, running four Fridays in February. The festival begins Feb. 7 with “Women at War” from Iceland, and continues Feb. 14 with “The Sapphires” from Australia; February 21 with “The Insult” from Lebanon; and Feb. 28 with Capernaum, also from Lebanon. All films are shown with English subtitles. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, or you can buy tickets to the entire series for $22. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Friday. Thanks to JeannieBird Baking Company for sponsoring the series.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., we bring you D.C.-based Aztec Sun. With a fiery hot beat that echoes neo-soul and enough grit to keep you toe-tapping, this “funk with soul” band produces an upbeat and retro groove, steeped in ’70s funk with overtones of Jazz, Afrobeat and Motown-era pop. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for students and seniors. Thanks to Blair Reid and John Glenn for sponsoring this show.
Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. join us for “Oscar Nominated Shorts.” You’ll see all the live action and animated shorts before the Academy Awards are presented later that evening. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to Double Diamond Construction for sponsoring.
A View from the Gallery
Join us Thursday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Artists’ Reception for the three exhibits in our galleries. In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of nine artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.
All shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Spring may feel like a long way away, but here at the Carroll Arts Center, PEEPshow is right around the corner! If you are contemplating submitting a diorama, sculpture, or piece of artwork for PEEPshow, registration opens on Feb. 1. You can find all of the entry details and logistics on our website. You don’t have to do it alone! Entering a piece of PEEP artwork is a great team-building exercise and a wonderful way to gain visibility for your business.
Behind the Scenes
If you read the previous paragraph and thought that you’d love to participate in PEEPshow, but don’t know where to begin, we have a class for you! Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are offering “Marshmallows as Media: The Basics of PEEP Sculpture,” taught by long-time PEEP contributor and prize-winner Vivian Davis. She will show you how to work with PEEPs and give you a few secrets to make your own entry. Registration is $45.
