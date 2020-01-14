If you’re looking for a place to get away from the cold weather and long nights, check out the movies, concerts and exhibits at the Carroll Arts Center, including singer-songwriter LEA performing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Find out what’s happening at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC)’s annual documentary film series is underway, featuring a different documentary every Friday in January. “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth, is on tap this Friday. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story leads to celebrity, but sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Show are at 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring.
The documentary series continues Jan. 24 with “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
For you jazz lovers, don’t miss our Third Wednesday Jazz series! Every month we are hosting the Leister Quartet featuring a different guest artist, to benefit a local nonprofit. On Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. we present a Tribute to Miles Davis, with Nick Reider on trumpet. Half of the proceeds go to benefit Access Carroll. Tickets are $10. Thanks to Brooke-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster hosts “Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” by singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed “child of the universe,” LEA. This musical tribute to Dr. King includes classic gospel, folk, rock, jazz and blues tunes that are the soundtrack for a generation. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for those who have volunteered in the community. Thanks to Carroll Community College for sponsoring this event.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, join our depARTures bus tour to the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. to see “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” Based on the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, this play tells the story of two Afghan women who become unlikely allies in war-ravaged Kabul. The bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include the play and transportation.
Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., we bring you DC-based Aztec Sun. With a fiery hot beat that echoes neo-soul and just enough grit to keep you toe tapping, this “funk with soul” band produces an upbeat and retro groove, steeped in 70s funk and soul with overtones of Jazz, Afrobeat and Motown-era pop. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for students and seniors. Thanks to Blair Reid and John Glenn for sponsoring this show.
A View from the Gallery
Take a look at the fresh exhibits in our galleries! In the Tevis Gallery, we have “Consilience,” guest curated by Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings is a stunning display of color and design, highlighting the individual styles of 9 artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists around Frederick, MD. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.
All shows will be on display until Feb. 29. Please join us for the Artists’ Reception on Jan. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.