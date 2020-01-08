It’s hard to believe we’re almost 10 days into the New Year. The year is off to an exciting start at the Carroll Arts Center. From films to live shows to stunning exhibits, find out everything that’s happening in the new year at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC)’s annual documentary film series begins Friday, Jan. 10 with “Free Solo,” the 2019 Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature. This stunning, intimate and unflinching film portrays free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb the face of 3000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. The movie shows at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. This film is sponsored by Sierra Club-Catoctin and Waste Not! Carroll.
The documentary series continues on Jan. 17 with “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story leads to celebrity, but sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring. The selection on Jan. 24 is “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Join us Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day for “Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” by singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed “child of the universe,” LEA. This musical tribute to Dr. King includes classic gospel, folk, rock, jazz and blues tunes that are the soundtrack for a generation. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for those who have volunteered in the community. Thanks to Carroll Community College for sponsoring this event.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, join our depARTures bus tour to the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. to see “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” Based on the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, this play tells the story of two Afghan women who become unlikely allies in war-ravaged Kabul. The bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns by 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include the play and transportation.
Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., we bring you DC-based Aztec Sun. With a fiery hot beat that echoes neo-soul and just enough grit to keep you toe tapping, this “funk with soul” band has hypnotized live music lovers by producing an upbeat and retro groove, steeped in 70s funk and soul with overtones of Jazz, Afrobeat and Motown-era pop. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for students and seniors. Thanks to Blair Reid and John Glenn for sponsoring this show.
A View from the Gallery
We have two new exhibits, with a third coming on Jan. 14. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit recognizing the talent of our local CCPS Art Teachers, who not only cultivate creative endeavors in students, but are also working artists in their own right. In the Director’s Hall we showcase “The Sights We See” by the Sykesville Painting Club, a group of professional and budding artists from Carroll County and nearby areas who meet regularly to appreciate art and foster artistic growth.
Starting on Jan. 14 in the Tevis Gallery, we open “Consilience,” with guest curator Calvin Edward Ramsburg. This exhibit of contemporary and abstract paintings highlight the individual styles of 9 artists from the Be Dot Gallery, an online gallery focused on artists in and around Frederick, MD. All shows will be on display until Feb. 29. Please join us for the Artists’ Reception on Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.