The documentary series continues on Jan. 17 with “Three Identical Strangers,” chronicling the astonishing coincidences that reunite identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story leads to celebrity, but sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Thanks to BaylorCAD Drafting Services for sponsoring. The selection on Jan. 24 is “Maiden,” the inspirational story of a 24-year-old charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race in 1989. This film is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co. The series finishes on Jan. 31 with “Honeyland,” a sumptuous and ethereal documentary about the last female beekeeper in Europe. Thanks to Honey Harvest Farm for sponsoring. Each week, the films show at 1 p.m. (with captions) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to each film are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.