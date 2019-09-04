Coming Attractions: Members show opens Thursday at Carroll Arts Center

I just love how the morning temperatures are getting cooler. With autumn rapidly approaching, we are gearing up for all our fall and holiday programs at the Carroll Arts Center. Check out everything we have to offer at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
A view from the gallery
On Thursday, our 17th annual Members Show opens. This annual favorite showcases the artistic talents of the Carroll County Arts Council’s members. Featuring a wide range of styles and media including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and fine crafts, these works will be on view in all of our galleries through Nov. 2. Plan to attend the opening reception and meet the artists on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Now Playing
A Carroll County favorite, The Fabulous Hubcaps, returns Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Since 1974, this group has been bringing music of the 1950s through the ‘70s to audiences young and old. Their costumed impersonations of the greatest legends of Rock & Roll capture the true likeness of the original artist and will take you on a musical journey you won’t forget. Thanks to Max Realty for sponsoring this event. Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
You’re invited to “Malt Shoppe Murder,” a 1950s-themed murder mystery dinner party presented by Whodunnit for Hire and the Best Western Westminster, benefiting the Carroll County Arts Council. Participate with local actors to search for clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the case. Two dates are available, beginning Saturday, Sept.14. Tickets are $75 and include a donation to the Carroll County Arts Council, entertainment, and a deluxe three course dinner.
If you like jazz, you’ll love our new Third Wednesday Jazz series! Every month from September to April we are hosting the Leister Quartet featuring a different guest artist, to benefit a local nonprofit organization. We kick things off on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., and 40% of ticket sales benefit Carroll County Food Sunday. Tickets are $10 per concert or all 7 concerts for $50. Thanks to Brooke-Owen Real Estate and Advantage Internet Marketing for sponsoring the series.
Friday, Sept. 20, Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC) present the 50th Anniversary Screening of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” See the film that set the standard for the “buddy comedy” on the big screen! Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students/seniors. Thanks to the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee for sponsoring this film!
Saturday, Sept. 28, the National Players bring Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to our stage! This is a great way to see Shakespeare. The National Players meld classic language with contemporary staging to bring this tale to life. Thanks to a Maryland State Arts Council Touring Grant for sponsoring this show. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!
Save the date! Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. is the Carroll County Arts Council’s Solid Gold 50th Anniversary Celebration. This fundraiser to help us renovate our theatre features and artistically rich afternoon, starting with lunch and musical entertainment. Baltimore Sun cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, “KAL,” will teach us how to draw a caricature of Richard Nixon. We follow this with the Carroll County premier of “Apollo 11,” featuring never-before-see footage and audio of NASA’s most celebrated mission. Tickets are $169 — remember, it’s a fundraiser — and can be purchased on our website.
Check into getting a season pass! Purchase tickets to at least 4 events until July 2020, and get 20% off. Find the entire line up and order the season pass on our website.
Behind the scenes
Learn the art of screen painting on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Screen painting's origins date to 1913 in East Baltimore. This unique art form has adorned over 200,000 windows and door screens for decades, creating privacy for row house owners. It was discovered that “you can see out, but no one can see in,” a catch phrase still used today. Each individual will learn about the history, tools, and techniques necessary to successfully paint on a wood-framed screen. Registration is just $60.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Or volunteer and get the “inside scoop” on our most popular events! Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.