Coming Attractions: Members show opens Thursday at Carroll Arts Center

A Carroll County favorite, The Fabulous Hubcaps, returns Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Since 1974, this group has been bringing music of the 1950s through the ‘70s to audiences young and old. Their costumed impersonations of the greatest legends of Rock & Roll capture the true likeness of the original artist and will take you on a musical journey you won’t forget. Thanks to Max Realty for sponsoring this event. Tickets are $26 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. Buy a season pass and get this show, along with 3 others, for 20% off!