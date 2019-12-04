By day, Vigilotti works as a professional writer. But he is also accomplished in creative writing as well. To date, he has published 16 books, including two collections of short stories. One of his recent is “A Time Returned in Faith.” The short novel takes place against the outbreak of World War II, when a revenant being is sent to Earth from Heaven with the task of securing one specific soul — one belonging to a young woman, whom he falls in love with, instead. It touches on themes of love, beauty, time and war.