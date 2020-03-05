An Eye for Art: Finksburg bead artist enjoys going into ‘another world’ while designing

Goodyear makes jewelry in a variety of ways. For example, she crochets the tiniest of seed beads into the shape of a necklace which can take more than 20 hours to complete. First she strings the beads on fiber in a pattern. Then she crochets them together. As with most artists, she never really gets paid for all her time but enjoys the process of creating. She also does some metal work, strings beads and does off loom seed bead weaving which is done with a needle and fiber. Goodyear makes earrings, necklaces and bracelets.