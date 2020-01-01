“It does not always turn out the way you think it will. It is like making venetian glass beads. You do not know what they will look like until they have annealed. The color of the glass rod is changed by the flame. As the glass cools it becomes different.” Wienhoff explained. “You have a tube of paint and mix it with water. It is not until it dries that you get the magic. There is a lot of wonder to it. There is also a lot of vibrancy to the colors. It seems to stay alive.”